Ken Paxton Calls Trump's War in Iran His Campaign's 'Biggest Problem' in Latest Leaked-Audio Jab

Paxton, the Republican nominee against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, was asked what was dragging the campaign.

"It's not tariffs," he said in the audio clip obtained by a publication. "It's the war, it's gas prices, it's diesel."

He said those costs had pushed up food prices, and that affordability was why the campaign was "having a hard time with numbers."

Trump is scheduled to rally with him in San Antonio on Wednesday.