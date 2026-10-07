Ken Paxton Calls Trump's War in Iran His Campaign's 'Biggest Problem' in Latest Leaked-Audio Jab
Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told donors last month that President Donald Trump's war in Iran, and the fuel prices that followed it, are "by far" the "biggest problem" in his Senate race.
The recording is the third leak from a closed-door fundraiser in Washington, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paxton Blames Trump's Iran War
Paxton, the Republican nominee against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, was asked what was dragging the campaign.
"It's not tariffs," he said in the audio clip obtained by a publication. "It's the war, it's gas prices, it's diesel."
He said those costs had pushed up food prices, and that affordability was why the campaign was "having a hard time with numbers."
Trump is scheduled to rally with him in San Antonio on Wednesday.
Paxton Claimed He Has 'No Control'
"We can't stop the war," Paxton continued. "I have no control over gas prices. So many of the factors in this federal race are uncontrollable. I don't make the decisions and I don't know what's behind some of the decisions."
He told the donors and lobbyists that the only lever he has is legislation, and he pointed to a tax-cut package with housing and health care deductions and an expanded child tax credit.
Other Paxton Campaign Leaks
The latest leak follows two other recordings from the same event in September.
As Radar previously reported, one clip included Paxton suggesting that Trump's midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9 and 10 hurt his standing.
"So to be honest with you, the numbers, when we did that convention, it dropped our numbers," Paxton said. "Everybody's numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good."
In another clip, he said he'd never been in a race where he felt less control over the campaign or over which issues would matter, "because it's all coming, you know, from D.C."
He added, "I have to live with whatever I've got. So, it is a challenge."
Paxton's Corruption Precedes His Reputation
The Texas House impeached Paxton in 2023 on charges that included bribery and abuse of office, but the Senate acquitted him that September.
A separate securities fraud case filed in 2015 accused him of misleading investors in a Dallas-area tech company before he became attorney general. However, it ended without a trial.
In March 2024, he agreed to pay about $300,000 in restitution, perform 100 hours of community service, and complete 15 hours of legal ethics training. Prosecutors dropped three felony counts.