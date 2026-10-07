Trump's Team Rushes to Clean Up Mess After Prez Said Iran Could 'Take Out Los Angeles and San Diego'

Following Trump's comments, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to respond: "Disgusting and disqualifying... After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also raged, "The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety. The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives. In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city."

"Thirteen million Californians call LA and San Diego counties home. Their lives are not a 'small price to pay' or a punchline for Donald Trump," Xavier Becerra, a former President Joe Biden health secretary and current California gubernatorial candidate.

Even a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate based in San Diego had something to say about Trump's remark.

"I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments. America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander in Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland..." San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said.