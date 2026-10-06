Donald Trump Slammed by Democrats for Joking Iran Should 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego While Defending War and Gas Prices
Oct. 6 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been slammed by Democrats for joking the U.S. should let Iran "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, made comments during a rally in Nebraska on Monday while trying to defend rising gas prices and the Iran War.
Trump's Joke Falls Flat With Democrats
The Commander-in-Chief says the high cost of gas — which he hopes to lower with an Executive Order expanding access to tax-exempt diesel — are a small price to pay to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon.
Trump said: "And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial.
"It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe."
He then quipped that a nuclear Iran "could take out a city," adding, "Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego," sparking cheers from the crowd.
L.A. Mayor Blasts Trump's Remarks
However, Trump's comments have angered the mayors of Los Angeles and San Diego — who are both Democrats.
"The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles.
"His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety," blasted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
"The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives."
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, added: "San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a 'small price to pay.' Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."
'Deranged And Dangerous'
California Governor Gavin Newsom also chimed in, saying: "After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."
Trump's latest controversial remarks come after he said voting in the United States is corrupt, as he pointed to Brazil's same-day presidential election results as apparent proof.
The post came just two days after the president told Republicans to vote by mail, a method he has called inherently corrupt and has used himself.
On Monday, October 5, Trump wrote that 125 million people had voted in Brazil that day in the first round of a presidential election and that the results came out shortly after the polls closed.
"In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate," he claimed on Truth Social.
"Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!"
The first version of the post mistakenly named India instead of Brazil, and the Truth Social post was later changed to Brazil.
Brazil voted Sunday, October 4, in the first round of its presidential election.
Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro and a Trump ally, led with about 47 percent of the vote. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had about 45 percent, and since neither cleared 50 percent. The race goes to a runoff on October 25.
Brazil uses a national system of electronic voting machines that tally and transmit results when the polls close, which explains why a country of that size can post a first count on the same night.