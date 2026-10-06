Donald Trump Slammed by Democrats for Joking Iran Should 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego While Defending War and Gas Prices

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, made comments during a rally in Nebraska on Monday while trying to defend rising gas prices and the Iran War.

Donald Trump has been slammed by Democrats for joking the U.S. should let Iran "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego .

The president made the remark during a rally in Nebraska.

The Commander-in-Chief says the high cost of gas — which he hopes to lower with an Executive Order ⁠expanding ​access to tax-exempt ​diesel — are a small price to pay to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

Trump said: "And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial.

"It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe."

He then quipped that a nuclear Iran "could take out a city," adding, "Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego," sparking cheers from the crowd.