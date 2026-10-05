'Take Back the Senate:' Democrats Tease Plan of Fighting Back Against Trump If They Win the Midterms

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said Democrats should do to a Supreme Court nominee from Trump what former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did to Merrick Garland.

Gallego told a publication, "We've got to do exactly what McConnell did to us," and said Democrats should at least "even the scales."

Schumer said one reason to take back the Senate is "not let Trump put such horrible justices, MAGA justices, on the Supreme Court and the lower courts."

Blumenthal, a senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said the chance of supporting a nominee from this administration is "slim to none," because the pattern has been "a politician in robes who is following Trump's orders on most major questions."