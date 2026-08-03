Barack Obama Called Trump an 'Idiot' and Don Jr. a 'F------- Moron' in Profanity-Filled Rants, Diaries Claim

In the journal, written by Fauci, 85, he described conversations with the former president, including anecdotes about receiving ridicule from the right. These jabs weren't just verbal, as Fauci recalled; they were also filled with antagonistic actions.

Nonetheless, Obama, who was not in office at that time, allegedly supported Fauci, who is currently under investigation.

The controversial doctor wrote, "Obama said that Donald Trump junior is 'A f--king moron.' He apologized for using crude language but then went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathologic liar.”