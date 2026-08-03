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Home > Politics > President Barack Obama

Barack Obama Called Trump an 'Idiot' and Don Jr. a 'F------- Moron' in Profanity-Filled Rants, Diaries Claim

A photo of Barack Obama alongside a photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama allegedly mocked Donald Trump, according to newly released journal entries.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Former President Barack Obama didn't hold back on his opinions of certain members of the Trump family, according to newly unearthed journal documents.

Correspondence logs between Obama, 65, and Dr. Anthony Fauci were obtained and reviewed by a Senate committee as part of an investigation. While most of the paperwork revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic, Obama allegedly criticized far-right Republicans, including President Donald Trump and his son Don Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Barack Obama's Expletive-Filled Rant Exposed

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A photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed he had a conversation with Obama.

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In the journal, written by Fauci, 85, he described conversations with the former president, including anecdotes about receiving ridicule from the right. These jabs weren't just verbal, as Fauci recalled; they were also filled with antagonistic actions.

Nonetheless, Obama, who was not in office at that time, allegedly supported Fauci, who is currently under investigation.

The controversial doctor wrote, "Obama said that Donald Trump junior is 'A f--king moron.' He apologized for using crude language but then went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathologic liar.”

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Don Jr. Sold False 'Fauci Kills Puppies' Merch

A photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Fauci described the taunts he received from the right.

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Fauci recalled his experience with Don Jr., 48, who held a "sale of sweatshirts and T-shirts to collect money for his campaign and on the T-shirts and sweatshirts it said, 'Fauci kills puppies.'"

The claim about Fauci linked back to a study from PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, which alleged the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded research which exposed puppies to sand files while their heads were in mesh cages.

Since Fauci was the director of the organization, the blame was shoved to him.

The paper later issued a correction, admitting the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as not actually a source of funding for the study. Nonetheless, the damage to Fauci's reputation was done and Trump's eldest son wasn't afraid to seethe over it publicly.

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Obama Offered Support to Fauci

A photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: MEGA

Obama expressed his frustration with the Republicans.

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Obama allegedly took issue with Congress' approach to Fauci, questioning Republican leadership. As MAGA supporters backed Trump's critical approach of Fauci, moderate voices remained quiet and took a step away from the doctor.

According to Fauci's records, Obama was "upset" that they didn't speak up on his behalf regarding "all of this slanderous behavior."

Fauci added, “It was a great conversation that lasted for 25 minutes and he said that if he hears anything about movement in this direction, he will get back to me. It indeed was an incredibly memorable phone call."

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Trump Continues Jabs at Obama

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The comments only amped up Trump's anger toward the former president.

In response, the White House told The Independent in a statement, “Barack Hussein Obama will go down as one of the most dishonest, divisive, and destructive Presidents in history.”

Earlier this month, the sitting president posted a falsified image of Obama and his wife while boarding Air Force One. The plane was covered in graffiti of Obama's campaign slogans and a common phrase in Arabic.

While Obama is not Muslim, typically identifying as Christian publicly, Trump has consistently erroneously referred to him as Muslim.

Earlier this year, Trump's Truth Social account also shared a racist, AI-generated video that referred to Obama and his wife as primates.

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