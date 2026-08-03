Rarely-Seen Tiffany Trump, 32, Trolled by Critics as She Poses in Tiny Crop Top: 'Don't Act Like a Teenager'
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany, came out of hiding to share some skin-baring snaps from her summer in Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But judging by critics' reactions, she may want to return to her "rarely seen" reputation.
'Full Moon Magic'
The president's fourth child, and only one with his second wife, Marla Maples, glammed it up while vacationing in Ibiza.
The 32-year-old shared a carousel of pics of herself and socialite friend Karen Shiboleth dancing and dining on the roof of what looked to be a luxury club. The former model showed off her long legs in a cropped cream-colored T-shirt and matching lace-trimmed mini skirt, which she accessorized with a thin belt and knee-high brown leather boots.
She captioned the collection, "Full moon magic."
After she posted the snaps, critics took to the comments section.
"Why don't the Trump children – and grandchildren keep a low profile? They are NOT the President," one person slammed. "It's so annoying. Why do they need so much attention paid to themselves?"
Another person called her, "About as tone deaf as the rest of the clan," while a third bashed, "She's like the Temu Lindsay Lohan in 2007 mode, and Lilo was already super-Temu back then."
One person referred to her as "The daughter no one remembers," while another scolded, "You’re a Mom now, don’t act like a teenager."
Tiffany's Time to Shine
The Don's youngest daughter married billionaire Michael Boulos at a lavish ceremony and reception at her dad's Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022. The couple originally met in the summer of 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.
On May 15, 2025, Tiffany announced the birth of their first child, a son named Alexander Trump Boulos, but the proud grandpa spilled the beans about the pregnancy earlier.
At a 2024 campaign event in Detroit, President Trump acknowledged several people in the crowd – including Michael's father, Dr. Massad Boulos.
"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy. And she's an exceptional young woman," Trump said before revealing, "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."
Tiffany Trump's Relationship with Daddy Donald
Tiffany, who grew up largely out of the public eye, gained attention when her father began his first presidential campaign.
While there were rumors of a strained relationship with her father, Tiffany maintained they were close, with Donald often encouraging her to focus on her education.
She later gained prominence supporting his presidential campaigns, including his 2024 victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.
Tiffany Trump Attended Donald Trump Jr.'s Tropical Wedding
Tiffany was recently seen in public at brother Donald Trump Jr.'s lavish Bahamas wedding to Bettina Anderson in May. However, her appearance was overshadowed by who wasn't in attendance – particularly their father Donald and younger brother Barron.
The president's youngest son skipped the tropical celebration entirely while siblings Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, joined Tiffany on the islands for the star-studded event.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump were also absent from the ceremony, though insiders claim the newlyweds are hoping to host an additional White House celebration in the future so the couple can attend.
The wedding celebration came after the couple quietly tied the knot days earlier in a private ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina's sister, Kristina McPherson.