Rarely-Seen Tiffany Trump, 32, Trolled by Critics as She Poses in Tiny Crop Top: 'Don't Act Like a Teenager'

But judging by critics' reactions, she may want to return to her "rarely seen" reputation.

Donald Trump 's daughter, Tiffany , came out of hiding to share some skin-baring snaps from her summer in Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old shared a carousel of pics of herself and socialite friend Karen Shiboleth dancing and dining on the roof of what looked to be a luxury club. The former model showed off her long legs in a cropped cream-colored T-shirt and matching lace-trimmed mini skirt, which she accessorized with a thin belt and knee-high brown leather boots.

The president's fourth child, and only one with his second wife, Marla Maples , glammed it up while vacationing in Ibiza .

After she posted the snaps, critics took to the comments section.

"Why don't the Trump children – and grandchildren keep a low profile? They are NOT the President," one person slammed. "It's so annoying. Why do they need so much attention paid to themselves?"

Another person called her, "About as tone deaf as the rest of the clan," while a third bashed, "She's like the Temu Lindsay Lohan in 2007 mode, and Lilo was already super-Temu back then."

One person referred to her as "The daughter no one remembers," while another scolded, "You’re a Mom now, don’t act like a teenager."