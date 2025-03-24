EXCLUSIVE: Did Tiffany Trump Plump Her Lips While PREGNANT? Top Doc Tells All on Her 'Unrecognizable' Look... And Reveals the TRUTH About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors
Tiffany Trump's lips have created buzz surrounding a possible pout upgrade – but the recent change may just be "au naturale" after all.
After critics suggested Donald Trump's 31-year-old daughter had gotten lip fillers last week, a plastic surgery expert exclusively told RadarOnline.com her fuller lips were most likely a result of pregnancy swelling.
On Friday, Tiffany set her comments section ablaze with an "unrecognizable" Instagram selfie, leaving some critics slamming her for getting "too much lip filler."
Despite rumors of a "whole new face," plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright has dismissed the idea that the politician's daughter has undergone any cosmetic procedures recently.
The driving force behind Prado-Wright's comments? Tiffany is currently pregnant with her and husband Michael Boulos' first child – and some swelling is to be expected.
She told us: "As a cosmetic surgeon with a busy injectables practice, I can confidently say that the fullness in Tiffany Trump’s lips is almost certainly due to pregnancy-related swelling.
"It's extremely unlikely that any reputable injector would administer lip filler to someone who is pregnant, as it’s generally considered unsafe and unethical."
Prado-Wright continued: "Hormonal changes and fluid retention are very real and very visible during this time, and I believe that’s what we’re seeing in her recent photos."
While Tiffany was bashed in her comments section, some fans also came to her rescue with similar beliefs as Dr. Prado-Wright.
One said: "Sometimes during pregnancy women’s lips get fuller. Nothing to do with surgery. Legit called pregnancy lips."
At a campaign event in Detroit on October 10, President Trump, 78, first announced his youngest daughter was expecting a baby.
During his speech, Trump acknowledged several people in the crowd – including his daughter’s father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos.
The president said: "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy. And she's an exceptional young woman.
"And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."
Tiffany and Michael, who tied the knot in November 2022, originally met in the summer of 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.
By January 2019, they had gone public with their relationship.
While Tiffany herself has not yet responded to the plastic surgery speculation, RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year the Trump dynasty is rumored to have spent $1million on cosmetic procedures over the years.
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who clarified he has never treated anyone in the Trump family, explained how once one family member undergoes plastic surgery, others are likely to follow.
Dr. Motykie speculated Tiffany may have undergone a nose job, lip and cheek fillers, and veneers – potentially totaling up to $100,000.
He also noted her facial changes could have been due to subtle enhancements for shaping and balance.
In November, plastic surgery expert Mark Solomos drew comparisons between Tiffany's current appearance and her look when she first gained attention.
He said: "Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks so it’s tricky to say if she’s used any form of filler, but I do suspect she’s had some Botox around the forehead, eyes and around the nose area."
A the time, Dr. Solomos also speculated Tiffany may have undergone a "lip flip" – a procedure where a small amount of Botox is injected into the muscles around the upper lip.
He noted: "This relaxes said muscles causing the lip to flip and appear fuller."
Tiffany, who stayed largely out of the public eye until her father's first presidential campaign, gained attention amid rumors of a strained relationship with him.
Despite this, she maintained they were close.
Tiffany later gained prominence supporting his campaigns, including his 2024 victory over VP Kamala Harris.