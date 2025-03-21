Your tip
Tiffany Trump Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With 'A Different Face' After President's Daughter Shares New Selfie — 'Cut Down On The Lip Filler!'

Split photos of Tiffany Trump.
Source: @TIFFANYTRUMP/instagram;mega

Tiffany Trump has been called out for looking 'unrecognizable' in her newest selfie.

March 21 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Tiffany Trump's got her comments section in a frenzy with her "unrecognizable" new look.

Donald Trump and Marla Maple's 31-year-old daughter uploaded a fresh Instagram selfie this week, igniting buzz over her "whole new face" and rumored cosmetic tweaks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her carousel upload, captioned "Cozy," featured several snowy vacation snaps of Tiffany alongside her husband Michael Boulos, 27.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2022, are currently expecting their first child together.

The two originally met in the summer of 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, and by January 2019, they had gone public with their relationship.

tiffany trump plastic surgery rumors new face selfie lip filler
Source: MEGA

Some people believe the daughter of Donald Trump has received 'too much lip filler' recently.

While many praised the soon-to-be mom’s beauty with adoring comments, some speculated about possible cosmetic enhancements.

One person wrote: "You have a different face."

A second slammed the Miami-based blonde, saying: "She’s unrecognizable."

tiffany trump plastic surgery rumors new face selfie lip filler
Source: @TIFFANYTRUMP/instagram

Tiffany is currently expecting her first child with her husband Michael Boulos.

A third said: "Cut down on the lip filler! Your lips are getting too big!"

Someone else questioned: "I wondered if she got lip injections. Who knows?"

Another called out Tiffany for using "filters" on her photos.

But in turn, fans swooped in to defend her – offering an explanation for what may have caused her lips to appear larger.

They said: "Sometimes during pregnancy women’s lips get fuller. Nothing to do with surgery. Legit called pregnancy lips."

At a campaign event in Detroit on October 10, Donald, 78, announced his youngest daughter was expecting a baby.

During his speech, the now-president acknowledged several people in the crowd – including his daughter’s father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos.

He said: "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy. And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

While Tiffany has not yet responded to the plastic surgery speculation, RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year the Trump dynasty is rumored to have spent $1million on cosmetic procedures over the years.

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who clarified he has never treated anyone in the Trump family, explained how once one family member undergoes plastic surgery, others are likely to follow.

He said: "They've seen their parents do it, and they know the process."

Dr. Motykie speculated Tiffany may have undergone a nose job, lip and cheek fillers, and veneers – potentially totaling up to $100,000.

He also noted her facial changes could have been due to subtle enhancements for shaping and balance.

tiffany trump plastic surgery rumors new face selfie lip filler
Source: MEGA

Some fans defended Tiffany as having 'pregnancy lips' in her most recent post.

In November, plastic surgery expert Mark Solomos drew comparisons between Tiffany's current appearance and her look when she first gained attention.

He said: "Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks so it’s tricky to say if she’s used any form of filler, but I do suspect she’s had some Botox around the forehead, eyes and around the nose area."

Dr. Solomos also speculated Tiffany may have undergone a "lip flip," a procedure where a small amount of Botox is injected into the muscles around the upper lip.

He noted: "This relaxes said muscles causing the lip to flip and appear fuller."

tiffany trump plastic surgery rumors new face selfie lip filler
Source: INSTAGRAM/TIFFANYTRUMP

The 31-year-old's family is speculated to have spent $1million in cosmetic procedures in recent years.

Tiffany, who grew up largely out of the public eye, gained attention when her father began his first presidential campaign.

While there were rumors of a strained relationship with her father, Tiffany maintained they were close, with Donald often encouraging her to focus on her education.

She later gained prominence supporting his presidential campaigns, including his 2024 victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

