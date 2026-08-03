RFK Jr. Faces Backlash From CNN Viewers as He 'Yells' at Dana Bash During Heated Clash Over Vaccines: 'Such a Clown'

The Health and Human Services secretary sparred with the journalist on several topics, including the nation's response to the COVID-19 virus and the roots of autism .

The two debated and disagreed about the nation's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bash and Kennedy clashed throughout his sit-down interview, each attempting to talk over the other in a mad rush to make their point.

As tensions over the legacy of COVID heated up, Kennedy claimed constitutional rights were violated during the pandemic, while those who were critical of the response were censored. He alleged that Bash was "part of the problem," stating that "there was absolute press malpractice" and that the CNN host was 'beating up on people who were dissenting" during the pandemic.

A clearly rattled Bash shot back, "You want to sit here and attack me? Or do you want to have conversations about public health?"

"Well, you're sitting here attacking me," Kennedy responded.