RFK Jr. Faces Backlash From CNN Viewers as He 'Yells' at Dana Bash During Heated Clash Over Vaccines: 'Such a Clown'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was bashed by CNN's Dana Bash on her Sunday morning news program, State of the Union, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Health and Human Services secretary sparred with the journalist on several topics, including the nation's response to the COVID-19 virus and the roots of autism.
Dana Bash and RFK Jr. Got Into a Heated Debate
Bash and Kennedy clashed throughout his sit-down interview, each attempting to talk over the other in a mad rush to make their point.
As tensions over the legacy of COVID heated up, Kennedy claimed constitutional rights were violated during the pandemic, while those who were critical of the response were censored. He alleged that Bash was "part of the problem," stating that "there was absolute press malpractice" and that the CNN host was 'beating up on people who were dissenting" during the pandemic.
A clearly rattled Bash shot back, "You want to sit here and attack me? Or do you want to have conversations about public health?"
"Well, you're sitting here attacking me," Kennedy responded.
Critics Clap Back Against RFK Jr.
Elsewhere, Bash turned her attention to Kennedy's objections to vaccinations and his investigation into whether or not they cause autism in babies. Bash asked if the secretary is also looking into how a person's DNA or family history could make them more susceptible to developing autism.
Kennedy scolded her in his response, saying, "You probably don't understand this because you're not a scientist."
But Bash wasn't having any of that argument, firing right back at the former attorney, "Well, you're not either."
The clip was shared online, where it garnered strong reaction from some of Kennedy's toughest critics.
"RFK Jr yelling at Dana Bash sounds like a rabid dog barking," one person commented on X, as another echoed, "The brain worms ate everything. Now it’s just residual barking and conspiracy theories."
Another person slammed, "He's such a clown and way [out of] his depth."
While one person questioned, "I still can't believe this is real life. He is one of the last people anyone should take advice from on anything. And all you have to do is watch and listen to him for like one minute to realize that if you have at least half a brain."
CNN Praises Dana Bash's Interview
CNN reps defended their anchor after the tense back-and-forth, saying in a statement, "Dana Bash is a veteran journalist who conducted a news-making interview with Secretary Kennedy in which he stated that he supports parents getting their children vaccinated against measles and addressed President Trump's push for further study into autism and vaccines.
"Asking tough, substantive questions to those in power is the job of every journalist, and Dana did hers incredibly well today. We stand behind Dana, her reporting, and CNN’s overall coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Donald Trump Takes Issue with RFK Jr.
RFK Jr., who for years has been investigating a link between the record number of autism cases in American children over the past 25 years and medicine and vaccines, is said to have been urged by the White House to tone down his shtick as well, as it could potentially hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterms.
At the same time, President Trump doesn't appear to be happy with Kennedy's lack of progress on the alleged link between childhood vaccines and autism.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the president notified his Secretary of Health that he would be known as a failure if he could not reveal proof that vaccines and autism were connected, and reportedly called RFK Jr. out for not accomplishing much over his tenure.
Kennedy was reportedly left shaken by the comment. However, that interaction did not stop Trump from pressuring RFK Jr. as he "steers nearly every conversation" the two have back to the claim that vaccines are linked to autism.