Donald Trump Slams Fox News and 'Stupid' Presenter Jessica Tarlov After MAGA-Friendly Network Failed to Cover His Ohio Rally Live

Taking to Truth Social, Trump alleged Fox News' "old undercurrent" had returned and the network risks going out of business.

He said: "Sad to see that Fox and Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days."

The POTUS then claimed the events were "sold out with thousands of people trying to get in."

"Other networks are reporting about these rallies, and really positive, like 'crazy!'" he added. "Our people want to see our rallies and reports on our rallies on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now)."