Donald Trump Slams Fox News and 'Stupid' Presenter Jessica Tarlov After MAGA-Friendly Network Failed to Cover His Ohio Rally Live
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has hit out at Fox News for failing to cover his Ohio rally.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, voiced his frustration at the network for only featuring segments of his speech during regular programming slots, rather than broadcasting the entire event live.
'Our People Want to See Our Rallies on Fox News'
Taking to Truth Social, Trump alleged Fox News' "old undercurrent" had returned and the network risks going out of business.
He said: "Sad to see that Fox and Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days."
The POTUS then claimed the events were "sold out with thousands of people trying to get in."
"Other networks are reporting about these rallies, and really positive, like 'crazy!'" he added. "Our people want to see our rallies and reports on our rallies on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now)."
Trump Trashes Jessica Tarlov Again
Trump didn’t stop there, saying Fox News "spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats," something he believes MAGA is "not happy" about.
The Five's Jessica Tarlov also got a mention, when Trump branded her "stupid" before he accused the network of trying to shove hosts like her "down MAGA's throats."
Rounding out his post, Trump demanded answers on who made decisions about his rally coverage, questioning whether the "loser" responsible had also taken Maria Bartiromo off the air.
"Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again," Trump concluded.
'Democrats Get More Airtime Than Republicans'
Days before, Trump had criticized Fox News for allegedly giving Democrats too much airtime. Trump specifically named Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Fox News contributor Tarlov.
"Why does Fox News always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He continued: "I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It's truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!"
Neither Schumer nor Jeffries is a regular guest on the network.
Tarlov is a contributor and a rotating co-host of The Five, where she occupies one of the show's rotating liberal seats alongside Harold Ford Jr.
The program's other regular co-hosts, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters, are conservatives. Tarlov, a former Democratic strategist, joined Fox as a contributor in 2017 and became a co-host of The Five in 2022.
In his second term, Trump has welcomed multiple Fox personalities into his administration.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and a network contributor since 2014, when Trump nominated him. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had co-hosted The Bottom Line on Fox Business, and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, still co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.
Jeanine Pirro, a longtime Fox host and a former co-host of The Five, is U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, and Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, had been a Fox contributor.