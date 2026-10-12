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Home > Politics

Trump Claims He Doesn't Know 'Too Much' About Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal — as Prez Brands Ambassador to Greece 'Very Nice' Despite Allegations

Split image of Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Trump said he did not know too much, and that she was always very nice.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump admitted he had just heard about the allegations against Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and that he did not know much about them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's too bad," the commander-in-chief, 80, said on Friday. "She was always very nice."

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Trump is Unaware of Guilfoyle's Conduct

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Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Trump and Marco Rubio may be considering firing Guilfoyle.

Trump spoke outside the White House on his way to a rally in Syracuse, New York, for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

"I just heard about it. It's too bad. I mean, I don't know. She's, she's an ambassador. Uh, I just heard a little bit about it. I don't know too much, but she was always very nice," he said.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are allegedly considering firing her after a series of reports alleging improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens.

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Deters Calls Guilfoyle a Grifter

Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

A Signal message asked a donor to pay before her confirmation hearing.

Guilfoyle allegedly asked Eric Deters, a Republican donor and failed congressional candidate, to pay a $100,000 American Express bill just before her confirmation hearing, and that she promised him access to administration officials if he did.

A July 3, 2025 Signal message from Guilfoyle to Deters read, "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today," and included a prayer-hands emoji and a PDF with American Express payment instructions.

Deters has said he paid her $300,000 over the years and refused this request because it would end his marriage.

On MS NOW, he called her a "grifter" and said he had no doubt she had done the same to others.

The Kentucky Bar Association has twice suspended Deters for misconduct, including false statements in court and frivolous claims.

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing and questioned the authenticity of the messages Deters released.

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Guilfoyle's Reported Misconduct is Extensive

Picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

The WSJ reported multiple stories about Guilfoyle's misconduct.

The Wall Street Journal has published a series of stories on Guilfoyle's conduct.

One includes audio in which she reacted to being left off the guest list for a January dinner organized by Greek House Davos with Eric Trump.

"You don't have the f---ing U.S., you know, ambassador to Greece not come. She should be kissing my f---ing a--," she said of the organizer.

She was ultimately invited.

Guilfoyle faces a State Department inspector general probe into allegations involving improper gifts, private travel and other conduct during her time as ambassador.

Her lawyer has denied a separate report that she suggested at a dinner that the United States could replace the Greek government.

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Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

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Guilfoyle dated the president's son, Donald Jr, before splitting in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle dated the president's son, Donald Jr, before splitting in 2024.

Guilfoyle began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, and the two confirmed their engagement in 2022.

They split in 2024 after six years together.

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