Trump Claims He Doesn't Know 'Too Much' About Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal — as Prez Brands Ambassador to Greece 'Very Nice' Despite Allegations

Guilfoyle allegedly asked Eric Deters, a Republican donor and failed congressional candidate, to pay a $100,000 American Express bill just before her confirmation hearing, and that she promised him access to administration officials if he did.

A July 3, 2025 Signal message from Guilfoyle to Deters read, "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today," and included a prayer-hands emoji and a PDF with American Express payment instructions.

Deters has said he paid her $300,000 over the years and refused this request because it would end his marriage.

On MS NOW, he called her a "grifter" and said he had no doubt she had done the same to others.

The Kentucky Bar Association has twice suspended Deters for misconduct, including false statements in court and frivolous claims.

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing and questioned the authenticity of the messages Deters released.