EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Nationwide Voter Purge Plan Struck Down in Court — as Judge Rips 'Unlawful' Attempt to Decide Who Gets to Vote

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan vacated the policy after finding that the department's actions violated multiple federal laws governing voter information, privacy, and administrative procedures.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Common Cause and other plaintiffs challenging the government's collection and use of sensitive voter data. In her opinion, Sooknanan declared that the "DOJ cannot run roughshod over longstanding laws" while pursuing its voter-registration initiative.

The judge also raised concerns about "the federal government's attempt to decide who gets to vote," highlighting the limits of Washington's authority over elections traditionally administered by states.