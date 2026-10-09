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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Used Aide Natalie Harp's Tablet to Watch Footage of Himself as Staff Waited for Prez to Approve Midterm Campaign Spending

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to be more about himself than the GOP's chances at the midterms.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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President Trump used aide Natalie Harp's tablet to watch footage of himself during an August 7 Oval Office strategy meeting while Republican strategists and senior advisers waited to discuss midterm campaign spending, RadarOnline can report.

The meeting included Republican strategists, senior adviser James Blair, and chief of staff Susie Wiles.

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Trump Focuses on Videos of Himself

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Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to have used Harp's tablet to watch videos of himself during a meeting.

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According to a report, Republican campaigns were concerned that Trump might not provide political funding in time for the midterm elections in November.

Harp, who is known for showing Trump flattering coverage of himself, reportedly played clips featuring crowds, Marine One, and fighter jets flying overhead.

One video, it was reported, featured UFC president Dana White calling Trump "the toughest, most resilient person that I've ever met," a compliment Trump reportedly continues to bring up enthusiastically.

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Trump's Taxpayer-Funded Advertising Campaign

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump allocated $20million from Office of Management and Budget to produce four ads for the midterms

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The meeting preceded a $20million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign praising Trump's presidency. Trump personally directed Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to find government money to pay for the ads.

On September 19, the Office of Management and Budget transferred $20million from Customs and Border Protection into a budget line labeled "One Big Beautiful Bill Commemorative Events."

CBP awarded the contract to Maryland marketing firm LMD the following day. At least four ads have aired, costing approximately $5.5million so far.

One used a song, Love Me, from artist Christian Berishaj, who publicly objected to its use, while another reused footage from a 2024 Trump campaign video.

The ads identify their funding source only as "Paid for by the U.S. government," raising questions about whether they function as public service announcements or promote Trump personally.

The ads have aired on major networks and cable channels, including Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW, as well as during football games and national newscasts on CBS, ABC, and NBC.

They also ran during Meet the Press, a program Trump is known to watch.

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Trump Defends Patriotic Ads

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump defended the ads, claiming he was not promoting himself.

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"If somebody said that that's wrong, I'll gladly pay the money,” Trump said in response, defending the campaign. "But these are ads for the country. I'm not promoting a candidate. I'm not promoting myself because I'm not running for office. I'm promoting the country."

The White House said the ads were patriotic messaging, arguing that previous presidents had used similar campaigns.

Mark Paoletta, the budget office’s counsel, and Will Scharf, the White House counsel, both said using DHS funds for the ads would be legal, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Trump and White House chief of staff Wiles also spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the advertising campaign.

Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the taxpayer-funded ads as a possible violation of federal laws prohibiting the use of public money for "publicity or propaganda purposes."

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Kristi Noem Burned Through Ads Spending, Too

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Trump ads reminded critics of Kristi Noem's campaign spending, which was more than $140million

The campaign follows a separate DHS advertising initiative in 2025 featuring then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

That campaign cost more than $140million and reportedly drew Trump's criticism before he replaced her.

The campaign comes as Trump is also directing spending from MAGA Inc., his super PAC, which entered the fall with $400million. Trump has been raising money for the group since winning re-election in 2024.

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