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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Who Is Natalie Harp? All About Trump's Very Young Blonde Aide, 35, Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp even wrote two very personal letters to Donald Trump.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Natalie Harp, the 35-year-old White House aide to President Donald Trump, is in the national spotlight after Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her by name in a speech criticizing the president.

"He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar," the Georgia Democrat said.

The White House pushed back hard.

"Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid," Spokesman Davis Ingle described Harp as “one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal all you need to know about Harp.

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Natalie Harp Grew Up in California and Says She Battled Bone Cancer

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Photo of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp anchored at One America News Network before joining Trump’s team in 2022

Harp grew up in California, according to a publication. She has said she had bone cancer and credits a bill Trump signed in 2018 with giving her access to experimental treatments.

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Natalie Harp Caught Trump's Attention on Fox News in 2019

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Harp spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention after Trump took notice of her

She was telling that story on Fox News in 2019 when Trump took notice. He later invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Harp went on to anchor at One America News Network before joining his team in 2022.

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Natalie Harp Is Known as Trump's 'Human Printer'

Natalie Harper at UN
Source: MEGA

Harp is almost always at Trump’s side

Today, Harp is a special assistant and executive assistant to the president, and reportedly earns a $150,000 salary.

She is also nicknamed the "human printer" because she carries a portable printer so she can hand Trump articles and other material on paper.

Sources claimed the aide also passes along messages from allies, sets up meetings, and taps out Truth Social posts.

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Natalie Harp's Closeness to Trump Has Reportedly Raised Eyebrows

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Donald Trump in his office
Source: MEGA

Harp carries a portable printer to hand Trump articles on paper.

Her devotion has raised eyebrows inside the White House. Two sources told CNN that in October 2023, Harp jumped into an SUV trunk after staffers said there was no room for her in the motorcade headed to a New York courthouse.

It was also reported that her presence has irked some senior aides. One source claimed she has told others she reports only to Trump. A White House official downplayed those complaints and said she works well with most colleagues.

Harp also wrote two separate letters to Trump.

“I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)," one letter reads.

The letter concludes: “With all my heart, Natalie.”

One person familiar with the situation claimed that Harp and Trump have a "father-daughter" relationship.

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