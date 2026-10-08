Who Is Natalie Harp? All About Trump's Very Young Blonde Aide, 35, Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

Natalie Harp, the 35-year-old White House aide to President Donald Trump, is in the national spotlight after Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her by name in a speech criticizing the president.

"He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar," the Georgia Democrat said.

The White House pushed back hard.

"Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid," Spokesman Davis Ingle described Harp as “one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal all you need to know about Harp.