EXCLUSIVE: Late Queen's Cousin Faces Fresh Heartbreak After Another Tragic Loss
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is facing another devastating personal loss after the death of his trusted private secretary – barely a year after losing his beloved wife of more than six decades.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, who turned 91 on Friday, October 9, is mourning Nicholas Turnbull, who died on September 16 at the age of 63.
Duke of Kent Mourns Trusted Private Secretary
Turnbull had worked closely with the duke since 2019 and was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles, 77, just two days before his death, recognizing his service to the royal household.
The latest bereavement comes at an especially difficult time for Edward, who has continued undertaking occasional public engagements despite his advancing age and the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in September 2025.
Turnbull was a familiar figure alongside the duke, accompanying him to official occasions and providing personal and administrative support during his later years.
The pair were photographed together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in July, highlighting the close working relationship that had developed over seven years.
Turnbull leaves behind two children, Alexander, 17, and Crispin, 14.
Royal Family Faces Another Difficult Bereavement
His death follows a period of considerable upheaval for the duke, whose wife died after more than 60 years of marriage.
Katharine was widely admired for her dedication to charitable causes, particularly her efforts to make music education accessible to disadvantaged young people.
Last month, Edward attended a memorial concert celebrating her life at Sinfonia Smith Square in London, making a rare public appearance surrounded by members of his family.
He was accompanied by his brother, Prince Michael, 84, and his children, Lady Helen Taylor, 62, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, 64, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, 56.
Other relatives attending included Lady Marina Windsor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lord Frederik Windsor, and actress Sophie Winkleman, 46.
Memorial Concert Celebrated Duchess' Musical Legacy
The concert was organized in support of Future Talent, the charity Katharine established to help promising young musicians from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
Hosted by broadcaster Alexander Armstrong, 56, the evening featured performances by more than 40 musicians, including the Future Talent Orchestra.
A specially commissioned composition, Destiny's Journey, written by former Future Talent participant Sam Nutter, paid tribute to the duchess's enduring commitment to music.
Introducing the event, Armstrong reflected on "Katharine's love of life, her love of music, but most particularly, her love of people in all their infinite variety."
Details of Katharine's estate, published in July, revealed she left more than $1.8million, with most of her fortune passing to her children.
Her will disclosed an estate valued at $1.8million, alongside a $13,000 donation to Future Talent.
Personal belongings, including jewelry, furniture and household possessions, were left to Edward, with provisions allowing their subsequent distribution.
Palace Source Describes Devastating Loss for Aging Duke
Despite reducing his public commitments because of age and mobility difficulties, Edward remains a working member of the royal family.
He appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour earlier this year, continuing a tradition of royal service spanning decades.
The duke, now the oldest living member of Britain's royal family, has increasingly relied on family support while navigating his reduced public schedule and personal bereavements.
A palace source claimed: "Edward has endured an extraordinarily painful period, and the death of Nicholas has plunged him into mourning and is another devastating blow at a time when he is still adjusting to life without Katharine.
"Losing a wife after more than six decades of marriage is an enormous emotional upheaval, particularly when somebody has shared almost their entire adult life with that person.
"Nicholas was also an important presence in Edward's daily routine, somebody who understood his responsibilities and helped him navigate the demands of royal life."
The insider added, "To lose two people who occupied such significant places in his world within little more than a year is desperately sad.
"At 91, these bereavements are getting especially difficult for him to navigate."