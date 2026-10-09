EXCLUSIVE: Late Queen's Cousin Faces Fresh Heartbreak After Another Tragic Loss

Turnbull had worked closely with the duke since 2019 and was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles, 77, just two days before his death, recognizing his service to the royal household.

The latest bereavement comes at an especially difficult time for Edward, who has continued undertaking occasional public engagements despite his advancing age and the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in September 2025.

Turnbull was a familiar figure alongside the duke, accompanying him to official occasions and providing personal and administrative support during his later years.

The pair were photographed together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in July, highlighting the close working relationship that had developed over seven years.

Turnbull leaves behind two children, Alexander, 17, and Crispin, 14.