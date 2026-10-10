Donald Trump Reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged $100K Credit Card Misconduct: 'It's Too Bad'

On October 9, Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House before departing for a political rally in Alabama.

"I just heard about it. It's too bad. I mean, I don't know. She's an ambassador. I just heard a little bit about it. I don't know too much, but she's always very nice," he said.

The president appointed Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.