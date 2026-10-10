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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged $100K Credit Card Misconduct: 'It's Too Bad'

split image of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump reacted to allegations involving U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has weighed in on allegations surrounding U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ambassador reportedly asked a Republican donor to cover a $100,000 American Express bill before her Senate confirmation hearing.

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Donald Trump Reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegations

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image of Donald Trump said he had only recently heard about the reports concerning Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he had only recently heard about the reports concerning Kimberly Guilfoyle.

On October 9, Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House before departing for a political rally in Alabama.

"I just heard about it. It's too bad. I mean, I don't know. She's an ambassador. I just heard a little bit about it. I don't know too much, but she's always very nice," he said.

The president appointed Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

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Donald Trump said it was 'too bad.'

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Asked Donor for $100K

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked Republican donor Eric Deters to cover a $100,000 American Express bill.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked Republican donor Eric Deters to cover a $100,000 American Express bill.

According to a report published in October 2026, Guilfoyle allegedly sent encrypted Signal messages to Kentucky donor and former congressional candidate Eric Deters on July 3, 2025, asking him to transfer $100,000 to her American Express account.

The messages reportedly included, "Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today" and "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Guilfoyle's legal representation disputed the messages, according to the report.

Deters told the publication he did not make the payment, claiming that it could put his marriage at risk.

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Donor Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Offered Administration Access

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly offered donor Eric Deters access to senior Trump administration officials, according to the report.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly offered donor Eric Deters access to senior Trump administration officials, according to the report.

Deters also alleged that Guilfoyle offered him access to senior administration officials in exchange for his support, reportedly promising to be his "Trump ride or die, forever and ever."

The report said Deters had previously offered the Trump administration $1 million if officials helped with tax-related issues.

Guilfoyle advocated for Deters with the Justice Department and shared messages she had sent to the Internal Revenue Service about his situation, the report also alleged.

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Embassy Defends Kimberly Guilfoyle's Record

image of A U.S. Embassy official defended Kimberly Guilfoyle's record amid allegations surrounding the reported credit card request.
Source: MEGA

A U.S. Embassy official defended Kimberly Guilfoyle's record amid allegations surrounding the reported credit card request.

A U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle's record amid the allegations, saying her career in and out of public office had been guided by "deep and abiding values."

The official noted that the bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee vetted Guilfoyle and the Senate confirmed her.

The embassy representative also said Guilfoyle remained committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity.

Guilfoyle previously made headlines for her mystery man who appeared by her side during meetings with foreign officials.

It was revealed to be Christos Marafatsos, a registered lobbyist for an energy company the ambassador has repeatedly promoted.

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