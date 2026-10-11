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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Caught on Tape Fuming Over Being Left Off Guest List for Dinner With Donald Trump Jr.'s Family

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly caught on tape fuming over being left off a Davos dinner guest list.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly erupted after discovering she had been excluded from a dinner attended by members of her former fiancé Donald Trump Jr.’s family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The U.S. ambassador to Greece was reportedly caught on tape criticizing the event's organizer and suggesting she could offer valuable connections in exchange for access.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dinner Guest List Fury

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image of Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly criticized the organizer after learning she was not invited to the gathering with Eric Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly criticized the organizer after learning she was not invited to the gathering with Eric Trump.

The alleged outburst took place in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Guilfoyle reportedly learned she had not been invited to a dinner organized by Greek House Davos that included Eric Trump.

The former Fox News personality, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., allegedly did not take kindly to being left off the list.

"You don't have the f------ U.S., you know, ambassador to Greece not come. She should be kissing my f------ a--," Guilfoyle reportedly said of the event's organizer.

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'I Can Deliver the World to You'

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly offered a wealthy businessman valuable connections in exchange for help getting into the dinner.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly offered a wealthy businessman valuable connections in exchange for help getting into the dinner.

Guilfoyle allegedly suggested that a wealthy businessman could help secure her a place at the gathering, while implying she could offer something in return.

"You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve," she reportedly said.

"I'm going to make you a lot of f------ money," Guilfoyle allegedly added.

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'Small Crisis' at the Event

image of The chairwoman of the venue said organizers had to manage a crisis involving several high-profile guests.
Source: MEGA

The chairwoman of the venue said organizers had to manage a crisis involving several high-profile guests.

Guilfoyle ultimately made it to the dinner, despite the reported dispute over her invitation.

However, the chairwoman of the venue suggested that the evening had a complication.

Organizers "had to manage a small crisis [that] affected a number of high-profile guests," she told The Wall Street Journal, adding that "some were disappointed."

The chairwoman also said Guilfoyle left before the dinner was over.

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$100,000 American Express Bill Allegations

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image of 1. The reported dinner controversy followed separate allegations that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked donor Eric Deters to cover her $100,000 American Express bill.
Source: MEGA

1. The reported dinner controversy followed separate allegations that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked donor Eric Deters to cover her $100,000 American Express bill.

The reported Davos incident comes amid separate allegations about Guilfoyle's dealings with a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.

The Journal reported on October 7 that Guilfoyle allegedly asked MAGA donor Eric Deters to cover her $100,000 American Express bill, supposedly in exchange for access to influential figures in Trump's political orbit.

The messages reportedly included, "Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today" and "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Guilfoyle's legal team disputed the accuracy of the messages, but didn't provide a further explanation.

A U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle's record, saying her career in and out of office had been guided by "deep and abiding values."

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