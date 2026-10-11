Kimberly Guilfoyle Caught on Tape Fuming Over Being Left Off Guest List for Dinner With Donald Trump Jr.'s Family

The alleged outburst took place in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Guilfoyle reportedly learned she had not been invited to a dinner organized by Greek House Davos that included Eric Trump.

The former Fox News personality, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., allegedly did not take kindly to being left off the list.

"You don't have the f------ U.S., you know, ambassador to Greece not come. She should be kissing my f------ a--," Guilfoyle reportedly said of the event's organizer.