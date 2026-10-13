White House Asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign as Ambassador to Greece Amid Misconduct Allegations: 'We Wish Her Luck'

Zacharia briefly addressed the decision during her first press briefing on the job, offering little detail and avoiding the financial allegations against Guilfoyle.

The new press secretary said: "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck."

Guilfoyle's team, however, adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

Guilfoyle's attorneys said, "When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption."

The White House's decision came after reports indicated President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were "extremely p-----" with Guilfoyle.