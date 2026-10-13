White House Asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign as Ambassador to Greece Amid Misconduct Allegations: 'We Wish Her Luck'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign from her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News employee served in her government position for just over a year, but a controversy involving alleged political corruption forced the White House to question her job. The new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, confirmed the news during a press conference on Tuesday.
White House Urges Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign
Zacharia briefly addressed the decision during her first press briefing on the job, offering little detail and avoiding the financial allegations against Guilfoyle.
The new press secretary said: "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck."
Guilfoyle's team, however, adamantly denied any wrongdoing.
Guilfoyle's attorneys said, "When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption."
The White House's decision came after reports indicated President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were "extremely p-----" with Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle Accused of Seeking Money for Political Favors
She was accused of requesting funds in exchange for political influence from a businessman, Eric Deters, who confirmed the allegation.
Guilfoyle was accused of asking for a $100,000 credit card bailout from Deters, a former Trump donor. In a leaked audio, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, she was heard saying, "You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve. I’m going to make you a lot of f---ing money.”
Her attorney insisted Guilfoyle played by the rules, reporting her expenditures correctly. The lawyer said, “Ambassador Guilfoyle has served, and will continue to serve, with integrity, honor and distinction. We are evaluating all available legal remedies to collect this debt and any other potential causes of action."
Eric Deters Backs Allegations
Deters, however, backed the claims. He told MSNOW his position on Trump changed, and he was appalled by Guilfoyle's alleged conduct. He said, “I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker.”
“No question it was a quid pro quo,” Deters told CNN’s Jake Tapper last week. Further, the lawyer claimed Guilfoyle offered to be his "ride or die" from within the Trump administration.
He claimed his professional relationship with Guilfoyle was not with the intent to gain political favor in exchange for money, although she allegedly offered. Instead, he spoke with Guilfoyle about a doctor “who had fled to Pakistan," hoping to have him expedited back to the United States.
Deters alleged the doctor performed unnecessary spinal surgeries, and he planned to pursue a medical malpractice case against him.