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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Accused of Scrubbing MAGA Social Media Posts Promoting Vaccine Conspiracies and Unconstitutional Third Term

split image of Katie Zacharia and Donald Trump
Source: KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Katie Zacharia is accused of deleting MAGA social media posts.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing questions about her own past comments after a trove of deleted social media posts came to light, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The archived messages reportedly showed Zacharia pushing debunked vaccine claims, advocating for sweeping federal power, and backing Trump's bid for a third term.

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A Digital Trail Raises Questions

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image of Katie Zacharia faced scrutiny over archived posts uncovered by 'The Bulwark.'
Source: FOX NEWS

Katie Zacharia faced scrutiny over archived posts uncovered by 'The Bulwark.'

Zacharia, 42, appears to have left behind a contentious digital footprint before taking on one of the administration's most visible communications roles.

The Bulwark traced the material to an older Twitter account that was taken offline in 2022.

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Comments About California

image of Katie Zacharia reportedly called for the federal government to take control of California.
Source: KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia reportedly called for the federal government to take control of California.

In June 2025, Zacharia responded to Trump adviser Stephen Miller's comments about sanctuary cities by calling for the country to "suspend habeas corpus."

She also directed criticism at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing that the federal government should assume control of the state.

"The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all [of] California because you clearly can't be trusted to do a single thing. You created the spectacle over and over again. They are solving the problem," she wrote.

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Controversial Claims About Vaccines and Violence

image of Katie Zacharia reportedly shared an article falsely claiming COVID-19 vaccines caused miscarriages in eight out of 10 women.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia reportedly shared an article falsely claiming COVID-19 vaccines caused miscarriages in eight out of 10 women.

Other archived material included a shared article containing the false assertion that "8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine," according to The Bulwark.

Zacharia also blamed what she described as "leftist transgender assailants" for "at least a dozen" school shootings.

Her past advocacy for Trump to seek another term could also attract attention.

The 22nd Amendment bars anyone from being elected president more than twice, making a third elected term unconstitutional under current law.

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image of Donald Trump praised Katie Zacharia after announcing her appointment as White House press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Katie Zacharia after announcing her appointment as White House press secretary.

Trump offered an enthusiastic endorsement of Zacharia, praising her loyalty after announcing her appointment on Truth Social on October 9.

"She has an unblemished record of support and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!" he wrote.

"She has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration," Trump added.

Zacharia previously worked as a commentator for outlets including Newsmax and One America News Network.

She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2007 before earning her Juris Doctor from the school's law program in 2011.

The blonde bombshell previously caught the attention of the president when she delivered a live Fox News report with the headline "Trump on Mission to Stop Drugs at the Border."

Trump reposted the footage to his Truth Social account, and Zacharia said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to be recognized by him.

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