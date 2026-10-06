EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Dragged Into Appeal Over Pentagon's COVID Mask Mandate — Soldier Refuses to Let Case Die After Judge Tossed Lawsuit

Pete Hegseth has been dragged into a newly docketed federal appeal stemming from a soldier's years-long battle over the Pentagon's controversial COVID-era mask mandate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court records obtained by Radar, plaintiff Philip Traugott Buckler filed an appeal that was formally docketed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on October 2, just weeks after his case against the Department of Defense and other federal officials was dismissed.