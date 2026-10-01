EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Blows Past Deadline to Explain Billions in Iran War Spending — After Senators Demanded Answers

The senators demanded answers by September 30.

As of publication, Radar could not locate a public response from Hegseth or the Pentagon addressing the three detailed requests laid out in the lawmakers' letter. The demand came as lawmakers scrutinized the enormous price tag attached to the conflict.

The Pentagon has said roughly $42billion has already been spent on the war, while Hegseth previously told senators certain costs associated with the conflict were expected to total approximately $37.5billion through September 30.

But senators said those figures failed to provide a complete picture of what taxpayers are actually footing.