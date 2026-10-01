'Something is Wrong': Trump's Posture Sparks Health Concerns as Critic Claims Prez's 'Right Leg Seems to Have a Brace'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's unusual posture has sparked health concerns, as social media users pointed out his top-heavy appearance and seemingly thin legs and knees that appeared awkwardly bent at a September 29 press conference outside the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old spoke to reporters following a White House luncheon with technology executives about artificial intelligence, but his critics were focused on something else.
The administration has begun referring to the technology as "Super Intelligence" or "SI."
The event occurred the same day Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to use "Super Intelligence" in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official communications.
A clip shared by White House communications adviser Margo Martin showed Trump standing beside House Speaker Mike Johnson and the technology executives as he spoke.
Critics Go Off on Trump's Odd Stance: 'What's Wrong With His Legs?'
"Look at Donald Trump’s legs on the bottom while having a Press Conference at the White House. Something is wrong with his legs," one user said on X.
"What's wrong with his legs now? Is he able to make a stance like that wearing an exoskeleton?" another asked.
A person joked, "Trump is standing as no human has ever stood before," and a fourth added, "What isn't wrong with him?"
One commentator noted, "It’s his brain that's worrisome... but his legs are super f--ked up, too."
Others suggested he might be wearing a brace or support device, and that "something was wrong."
Sleepy Trump Draws Ire
No detailed public medical assessment of the posture has been released. The White House has not commented specifically on the stance shown in the video.
Meanwhile, this comes as the president continues to struggle to stay awake during public events.
Recently, Trump appeared to close his eyes and lower his head while officials discussed a planned $15billion steel plant in Iowa in his Oval Office.
Earlier in September, he appeared to close his eyes during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. Similar moments at a funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham and an NBA Finals game in previous months also drew attention online.
Following his physical examination in May, Trump said on Truth Social that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY."
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Severe Daytime Somnolence?
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner previously called Trump’s repeated daytime sleepiness "severe daytime somnolence" and raised concerns.
The White House has pushed back against such speculation, saying the politician is in good health and criticizing what it described as an "armchair diagnosis."
Trump has repeatedly said he is in excellent health.