'Something is Wrong': Trump's Posture Sparks Health Concerns as Critic Claims Prez's 'Right Leg Seems to Have a Brace'

"Look at Donald Trump’s legs on the bottom while having a Press Conference at the White House. Something is wrong with his legs," one user said on X.

"What's wrong with his legs now? Is he able to make a stance like that wearing an exoskeleton?" another asked.

A person joked, "Trump is standing as no human has ever stood before," and a fourth added, "What isn't wrong with him?"

One commentator noted, "It’s his brain that's worrisome... but his legs are super f--ked up, too."

Others suggested he might be wearing a brace or support device, and that "something was wrong."