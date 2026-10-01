Prince Harry's School Visit Branded a 'Mess' as 'Disheveled and Tired' Duke Fails to Impress Students

Video of the student complaining about having "six cameras in my face" quickly went viral, along with another clip showing Harry trying to engage with a girl who turned away.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, a 35-year veteran of covering the royal family, said he was both fascinated and horrified by the awkward scenes.

“I watched the video intently, and people that were there I've spoken to said the whole thing was very odd, very odd. And the kids were just distinctly unimpressed. But he looked a bit shabby too. I mean, he looked disheveled, actually, and slightly tired and a little bit lost,” Jobson said on the Tuesday, September 29, episode of The Royalist podcast.