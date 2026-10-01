Kevin McIsaac is a living example of continuous work toward health and fitness. As CEO of Canada-based Inner Armour, McIsaac practices what he preaches. He trains, exercises, and supports his nutritional needs with Inner Armour products. McIsaac believes exercise and nutrition are lifelong challenges necessary for living a healthy life.

Kevin McIsaac of Inner Armour treats his training and exercise routine as part of a long-term commitment to living a healthy life. Since his first bodybuilding competition at the age of 14, McIsaac has put in the work to stay healthy and enhance his quality of life and overall longevity. At 53, that philosophy informs how he approaches developing and consuming Inner Armour supplement products.

McIsaac is committed to producing safe, high-quality nutritional supplements that support everyone who exercises or trains for improved health and vitality. Pursuing third-party product testing, high-quality protein, and specific manufacturing practices aligns with Canada’s own strict national standards. The country’s dairy farms ensure purity, lack of antibiotic residues, and humane animal care. Practices like ultrafiltration are used to improve protein concentration without additives, resulting in protein that is naturally low in sugar.