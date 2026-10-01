Vital Health and Nutritional Support for All
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 1:49 p.m. ET
Kevin McIsaac is a living example of continuous work toward health and fitness. As CEO of Canada-based Inner Armour, McIsaac practices what he preaches. He trains, exercises, and supports his nutritional needs with Inner Armour products. McIsaac believes exercise and nutrition are lifelong challenges necessary for living a healthy life.
Kevin McIsaac of Inner Armour treats his training and exercise routine as part of a long-term commitment to living a healthy life. Since his first bodybuilding competition at the age of 14, McIsaac has put in the work to stay healthy and enhance his quality of life and overall longevity. At 53, that philosophy informs how he approaches developing and consuming Inner Armour supplement products.
McIsaac is committed to producing safe, high-quality nutritional supplements that support everyone who exercises or trains for improved health and vitality. Pursuing third-party product testing, high-quality protein, and specific manufacturing practices aligns with Canada’s own strict national standards. The country’s dairy farms ensure purity, lack of antibiotic residues, and humane animal care. Practices like ultrafiltration are used to improve protein concentration without additives, resulting in protein that is naturally low in sugar.
Built in the Gym, Not at a Desk
McIsaac keeps working out and using Inner Armour sports nutrition to support his health and longevity. Doing so has supported him not only physically but also through decades of entrepreneurship.
McIsaac is motivated by living a long life with abundant health. It’s not solely about athletic competition; it’s for anyone looking to maintain strength and health as they age. “I don’t want to die anytime soon,” McIsaac states. Instead, he continues to exercise and consume and develop sports nutrition supplements. Kevin regularly uses several products from Inner Armour’s core stack, including BCAA Peak, Whey Protein Matrix, and Anabolic Peak.
Focused Ingredients to Support Health
McIsaac is behind Inner Armour's stance on not only prioritizing the safety and quality of its products, but also that all products are free from banned substances. Sports nutrition products typically include:
- Protein and amino acids — Stimulate muscle protein synthesis.
- Caffeine — Stimulates the central nervous system to sharpen focus and delay exhaustion.
- Beta-alanine — Controls the buildup of acid in muscles and reduces fatigue.
- Creatine - Improves energy production in muscles for high-intensity boosts in performance.
Inner Armour BCAA Peak, for example, contains amino acids, and the Whey Protein Matrix supplies vital protein. Each product supplies carefully crafted ingredients to support muscles and improve physical or athletic performance.
McIsaac supports Inner Armour as a quality Canadian manufacturer ready for business by developing products using top-quality Canadian milk and whey protein.
Credibility Comes From Repetition
Train consistently, work out with enthusiasm, and consume quality nutrition. McIsaac consumes the products he develops to help keep his body in competition shape as he ages. He stands behind the Canadian company Inner Armour and its products for people anywhere who take their health and performance seriously.