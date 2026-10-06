'It Disturbs Me': GOP Senators Go Off on Pete Hegseth After the Secretary of Defense's U.S. Military Firing Spree

"You can't change a culture with the same people who enabled it," Hegseth said. "Personnel is policy at every single level."

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said he was informed shortly before the announcement.

"I wouldn't have made that a priority if I had been asked," Wicker said. "I didn't get a long lead."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a senior member of the committee, said Hegseth did not explain the plan to Republicans or Democrats on the oversight and appropriations committees before he acted.

"I'm not going to say a 20% reduction is not warranted," she said. "The problem is that the secretary did not come and explain this to us before acting on it, much like a lot of the firings that we've seen with military personnel."