Thom Tillis Admits He 'Regrets' His Vote for Pete Hegseth — as GOP Senator Unloads on Trump's 'Ridiculous' Demands and Cabinet in Bombshell Book

Tillis writes that he knows of at least 30 Republican colleagues who privately shared his reservations about President Trump's actions and publicly supported them.

"I know for a fact that there are others like me, Republicans who agreed to go along with the early demands of the Trump team no matter how ridiculous they were, believing that failing to do so would mean the end of their political career, and who now see that things have gone way too far," he claims in the book.

Tillis also calls out Trump's tariffs and immigration raids, which he says were meant to sow disorder, and he warns of a slippery slope toward authoritarianism if his colleagues do not push back.

"All along, we've had multiple chances to get off the path and avoid the giant bronze monster chasing us down," he writes.