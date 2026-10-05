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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Thom Tillis Admits He 'Regrets' His Vote for Pete Hegseth — as GOP Senator Unloads on Trump's 'Ridiculous' Demands and Cabinet in Bombshell Book

Split image of Thom Tillis and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Thom Tillis regrets Pete Hegseth confirmation vote.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has confessed his vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary is the biggest regret of his career, and that he has to live with the havoc from his vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who is not seeking reelection, says in his book How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents – out on Tuesday, October 6 – that he was the deciding vote for Hegseth in January 2025.

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Thom Tillis Regrets Voting to Confirm Pete Hegseth

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Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie has brought impeachment articles on Hegseth.

He writes that he was skeptical of allegations about Hegseth's management, his treatment of women and his drinking, allegations which Hegseth has denied.

"My vote to confirm Pete Hegseth is the biggest regret of my career," Tillis writes.

He says he initially supported the war in Iran and now believes ending it requires Hegseth's removal and a coalition of nations.

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Thom Tillis Goes Off On RFK Jr. Vote

Picture of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Tillis also regretted voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmation is the other vote that sticks with Tillis.

"I guess it's easy to say now, but I'm the one who has to live with that vote and all the havoc Kennedy's tenure has caused the country as a result," he writes.

He also criticizes Tulsi Gabbard, the former director of national intelligence; former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

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Thom Tillis Claims At Least 30 Republicans Agree

Picture of Thom Tillis
Source: MEGA

Tillis doesn't believe he is alone in his stance on Trump.

Tillis writes that he knows of at least 30 Republican colleagues who privately shared his reservations about President Trump's actions and publicly supported them.

"I know for a fact that there are others like me, Republicans who agreed to go along with the early demands of the Trump team no matter how ridiculous they were, believing that failing to do so would mean the end of their political career, and who now see that things have gone way too far," he claims in the book.

Tillis also calls out Trump's tariffs and immigration raids, which he says were meant to sow disorder, and he warns of a slippery slope toward authoritarianism if his colleagues do not push back.

"All along, we've had multiple chances to get off the path and avoid the giant bronze monster chasing us down," he writes.

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Thom Tillis Reached His Breaking Point in 2025

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The Republican texted Trump about finding his replacement.

He writes that his breaking point came over the Big Beautiful Bill, which included Medicaid cuts.

In June 2025, Tillis announced that he would not run again, and he says he texted Trump about stepping down and finding a replacement.

"I am! DJT," Trump responded.

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