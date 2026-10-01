RFK Jr. Claims White House 'Pressured' Him to Add Oreo Ice Cream to Food Pyramid — as JD Vance Hints He Was Behind Demand

In January 2026, RFK Jr. unveiled his redo of the food pyramid, which looked quite different than what Americans are used to.

On top now sits "protein, dairy, and healthy fats" such as red meat, cheese, and whole milk, alongside fruits and vegetables.

"American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods, protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains, and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again," RFK Jr. said at the time.

The 72-year-old also said protein should be prioritized at "every meal."

Additionally, the HHS Secretary emphasized the importance of limiting processed foods and added sugars, and eating seafood, nuts, eggs, and similar foods.