EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Halle Berry Accused of Putting 12-Year-Old Son in MMA-Style Chokeholds — as Ex Olivier Martinez Demands Drug Testing and Psychological Evaluation
Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Halle Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, has made explosive new allegations in bombshell court documents, accusing the Oscar winner of becoming physically and emotionally abusive toward their 12-year-old son, including allegedly grabbing him around the neck and choking him in documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Martinez, 60, filed a temporary restraining order against Berry, 60, while seeking sole custody of their only child, Maceo, claiming the preteen called him in a traumatized panic to come pick him up after the alleged attack at his mom's house.
Olivier Martinez Claims Halle Berry 'Started Physically Fighting' With Son
Martinez alleged in the court documents that the shocking incident unfolded on September 26, when Berry allegedly mocked Maceo for playing a virtual reality game in his bedroom around 8:30 p.m. "Stop. Let me finish the game first," Maceo allegedly begged his mom, according to Martinez, as Berry went on to reportedly tell him he looked "so stupid" and was "such an idiot" in his virtual reality goggles.
"The situation escalated, and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him," the French-born actor claimed in the docs.
Martinez claimed about the Oscar winner: "She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!'" and that the Catwoman star's fiancé, Van Hunt, was present when the incident went down.
Olivier Martinez Claims Halle Berry Regularly 'Wrestled' Their Son to the Ground
"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," Martinez claimed in the filing entered into the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, October 1.
It continued. "These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me."
Martinez filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry, asking the court to temporarily strip the actress of visitation with Maceo amid the explosive allegations.
The Unfaithful actor claimed Maceo allegedly texted him after the attack to "come pick [him] up right now.”
Martinez included other texts in the filing, including one from his son allegedly pleading, "Are u here please come."
He went on to claim hardcore fitness buff Berry had other alleged instances of abuse, claiming in the docs, "Throughout the last year and a half, Ms. Berry had wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to ‘tap out."
Berry played an MMA fighter and trained in the sport for the 2021 film Bruised.
OIivier Martinez Claims Halle Berry Was Trying to Turn Their Son Against Him
Martinez also accused Berry of causing Maceo emotional distress with racially charged remarks about his parents' backgrounds. The actor, who is white, claimed Berry, who is biracial with a Black father and white mother, told their son in 2023 that his dad was "a white b---- trying to rob a Black woman" amid the exes' bitter child-support battle.
"Ms. Berry then asked our son, 'How do you feel about that as a black man?'" the Taking Lives star sensationally claimed.
Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry's Rocky Timeline
Martinez and Berry began dating after falling for each other in 2010 while filming the action-horror flick Dark Tide.
The former couple married at a French chateau in July 2013, three months before the actress gave birth to Maceo at the age of 47.
The couple's marriage imploded in October 2015, with both Berry and Martinez filing for divorce. They later agreed to share joint legal custody of their son, with the former Bond girl ordered to pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support. After a drawn-out eight-year legal battle, the pair finalized their divorce in 2023.
Berry went to court in 2024 seeking sole custody of Maceo, claiming her ex "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way."
The John Wick: Chapter 3 star claimed she fought to get Maceo tutoring and help for educational and behavioral issues while Martinez allegedly blocked interventions for years. She also alleged their son would "act out" after extended time with his father and "repeat" the exes' private disputes.