EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Halle Berry Accused of Putting 12-Year-Old Son in MMA-Style Chokeholds — as Ex Olivier Martinez Demands Drug Testing and Psychological Evaluation

"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," Martinez claimed in the filing entered into the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, October 1.

It continued. "These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me."

Martinez filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry, asking the court to temporarily strip the actress of visitation with Maceo amid the explosive allegations.

The Unfaithful actor claimed Maceo allegedly texted him after the attack to "come pick [him] up right now.”

Martinez included other texts in the filing, including one from his son allegedly pleading, "Are u here please come."

He went on to claim hardcore fitness buff Berry had other alleged instances of abuse, claiming in the docs, "Throughout the last year and a half, Ms. Berry had wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to ‘tap out."

Berry played an MMA fighter and trained in the sport for the 2021 film Bruised.