EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Republican Rebellion Over Iran War
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a growing Republican rebellion over his war with Iran as increasingly anxious members of his own party demand an end to the conflict amid soaring fuel prices and fears of a devastating midterm election defeat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The US president, 80, has threatened further military escalation despite mounting economic pressure on American households.
Alarms Sound Within the GOP Over Midterm Pressures
With November's congressional elections approaching, Republican candidates in several battleground states are publicly distancing themselves from a campaign they fear could cost them their political careers.
A Republican strategist source told us: "There is a genuine sense of alarm developing inside the Republican Party because the president is pursuing a war that an increasing number of his own candidates believe is becoming politically indefensible.
"For months, Republicans were prepared to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. They believed the military operation would be relatively short, that the administration had a clear strategy and that voters would ultimately judge the president on whether he had made America safer.
"But that calculation has changed dramatically. The war has dragged on, household bills are rising, and candidates are hearing from voters who are far more concerned about the price of gasoline and groceries than achieving another military objective in the Middle East.
"The Republican rebellion over this is particularly significant because these aren't Democrats attacking Trump. These are Republicans who supported him, defended his decisions, and now believe that continuing to do so could cost them their seats.
"The White House can dismiss individual critics, but when candidates across several states start delivering essentially the same message, it becomes much harder to pretend there isn't a serious problem."
And Republican strategist Carter Wrenn told the New York Times: "A lot of Republicans didn't want to have a fight with (Trump) during the primaries. But now that they're over, it looks to me like some of them are now starting to separate."
'We Need To Bring The War In Iran To A Close As Quickly As Possible'
The growing divisions represent a political headache for Trump, whose promise of a military campaign lasting "four to five weeks" has given way to months of fighting, disrupted oil supplies and increasing public frustration.
Representative Ashley Hinson, the Republican Senate nominee in Iowa, has demanded an "immediate" end to the conflict, describing herself as "incredibly frustrated" by rising costs.
In Michigan, former Representative Mike Rogers, previously an enthusiastic supporter of military action, has released a campaign advertisement declaring the war "needs to end."
And Brinker Harding, campaigning for a competitive congressional district in Nebraska, said: "We need to bring the war in Iran to a close as quickly as possible."
Senator Jon Husted has similarly demanded an end to the fighting, although he insisted any settlement must be reached on "acceptable" terms.
Congressional Pushback and Economic Pressures
The rebellion has extended into Congress, where Republicans Zach Nunn, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Brian Fitzpatrick and Tom Barrett supported measures seeking to end the conflict or require congressional authorization.
Senator Susan Collins of Maine also supported an unsuccessful Senate resolution aimed at restricting Trump's military campaign.
Their opposition comes as gasoline prices approach $4.50 per gallon nationally, while diesel costs have reached approximately $6.50, threatening further increases in grocery and transportation prices.
Mortgage rates have meanwhile climbed toward seven percent, intensifying concerns about affordability.
'This War In Iran Is A Disaster'
Trump has rejected Iran's latest cease-fire proposal and insists preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his overriding priority.
Addressing the United Nations, he said: "I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to."
"They're waiting to see how I do in the mid-term election."
He also rejected suggestions electoral considerations influence his military decisions.
"I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran," Trump said. "It doesn't even enter my mind."
Senate candidates Michael Whatley in North Carolina and Ken Paxton in Texas continue to support the president.
Democratic challenger James Talarico has attacked the conflict's economic consequences.
"This war in Iran is a disaster," Talarico said. "It must end."
Republican strategist Matt Rexroad warned candidates attempting to avoid discussing the conflict could nevertheless face serious electoral consequences.
"Republicans have a huge storm coming," he said, "and it's going to be pretty brutal for them all the way around."