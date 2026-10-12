EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Republican Rebellion Over Iran War

With November's congressional elections approaching, Republican candidates in several battleground states are publicly distancing themselves from a campaign they fear could cost them their political careers.

A Republican strategist source told us: "There is a genuine sense of alarm developing inside the Republican Party because the president is pursuing a war that an increasing number of his own candidates believe is becoming politically indefensible.

"For months, Republicans were prepared to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. They believed the military operation would be relatively short, that the administration had a clear strategy and that voters would ultimately judge the president on whether he had made America safer.

"But that calculation has changed dramatically. The war has dragged on, household bills are rising, and candidates are hearing from voters who are far more concerned about the price of gasoline and groceries than achieving another military objective in the Middle East.

"The Republican rebellion over this is particularly significant because these aren't Democrats attacking Trump. These are Republicans who supported him, defended his decisions, and now believe that continuing to do so could cost them their seats.

"The White House can dismiss individual critics, but when candidates across several states start delivering essentially the same message, it becomes much harder to pretend there isn't a serious problem."

And Republican strategist Carter Wrenn told the New York Times: "A lot of Republicans didn't want to have a fight with (Trump) during the primaries. But now that they're over, it looks to me like some of them are now starting to separate."