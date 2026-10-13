Who Is the New White House Press Secretary? Everything to Know About Katie Zacharia

On Tuesday, October 13, she held her first briefing, outlining her approach to the job, praising President Donald Trump ’s work in office, and discussing plans to expand access for new media outlets. RadarOnline.com can reveal what to know about Zacharia so far.

Katie Zacharia is the 37th person to hold the position of White House Press Secretary after being appointed to succeed Karoline Leavitt .

Before her appointment, Zacharia was a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social. She was also a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security under former Secretary Kristi Noem.

Her previous work includes serving as general counsel for Fix California, a conservative advocacy nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell, and appearing as a commentator on Fox News and Newsmax. She earned undergraduate and law degrees from Pepperdine University.

Zacharia said the position extends her advocacy. However, the briefing offered a first look at how she will handle the daily task of speaking for the administration and answering reporters' questions.