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Home > Politics > White House

Who Is the New White House Press Secretary? Everything to Know About Katie Zacharia

Meet Katie Zacharia- The New White House Press Secretary
Source: @MEGA

Katie Zacharia becomes the 37th person to hold this position

Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

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Katie Zacharia is the 37th person to hold the position of White House Press Secretary after being appointed to succeed Karoline Leavitt.

On Tuesday, October 13, she held her first briefing, outlining her approach to the job, praising President Donald Trump’s work in office, and discussing plans to expand access for new media outlets. RadarOnline.com can reveal what to know about Zacharia so far.

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Who Is Katie Zacharia?

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Katie Zacharia was a communication advisor prior to her gig as White House press secretary.
Source: @KATIA ZACHARIA/ INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia was a communication advisor prior to her gig as White House press secretary.

Before her appointment, Zacharia was a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social. She was also a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security under former Secretary Kristi Noem.

Her previous work includes serving as general counsel for Fix California, a conservative advocacy nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell, and appearing as a commentator on Fox News and Newsmax. She earned undergraduate and law degrees from Pepperdine University.

Zacharia said the position extends her advocacy. However, the briefing offered a first look at how she will handle the daily task of speaking for the administration and answering reporters' questions.

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Inside Katie Zacharia's First Briefing

Source: @ RADAR ONLINE/ FACEBOOK

The first briefing was less than 15 minutes.

The briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room lasted less than 15 minutes, with only a few questions from Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail.

“I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people as the new White House press secretary,” Zacharia said, adding that she had wanted to work for him “for a very long time.”

Her debut drew broad media attention, including a moment when she stumbled over her words and mistakenly referred to her husband as “my president” before correcting herself.

She also announced that the administration had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, to resign from her position amid corruption allegations.

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Katie Zacharia Highlights Trump Admin's Work in Prescription Drugs

Image Of Donald Trump
Source: @ MEGA

Katie Zacharia said she was grateful for POTUS Donald Trump's confidence in her.

Zacharia also highlighted the administration’s claims on prescription drug costs. She added that Trump was the first president in modern history to lower prescription prices and that the decline was the largest in 63 years.

The briefing didn't include details supporting the comparison.

Zacharia additionally said she supported keeping the “new media” seat introduced under Leavitt and expanding it where possible.

“My predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, did an incredible job,” she said. “We love new media."

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Inside Katie Zacharia's Family Life

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Zacharia is a mother of four children
Source: @KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM ; MEGA

Zacharia is a mother of four children.

Zacharia is a mother of four children, aged 12, 10, 8, and 6. Her husband and children are moving to Washington, D.C.

During her speech, she complimented the president for hiring women with families, noting that his decision to appoint her despite her parenting responsibilities showed confidence in her ability to do the job.

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