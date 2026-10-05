Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Elizabeth Holmes

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Jailed Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes 'Might Be Looking for a Pardon' After Sharing Pro-Trump Content on Social Media

Split image of Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA, @ElizabethHolmes / X

Elizabeth Holmes recently went public with her Trump support.

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alyssa Farah Griffin has a theory about Elizabeth Holmes' pro-Donald Trump social media update, RadarOnline.com can report.

Holmes is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence on wire fraud charges for misleading investors about her blood-testing startup, Theranos.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Holmes' Pro-Trump Tweet

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Elizabeth Holmes recently shared a pro-Trump tweet on X.
Source: @ElizabethHolmes / X

Elizabeth Holmes recently shared a pro-Trump tweet on X.

Next year, she's set to be moved from a federal prison to a residential halfway house in Texas. Just a day after Holmes' request was approved, she went public with her support for Trump by retweeting one of his videos.

“We are winning," she captioned the post.

Shortly after that, she posted a lengthy statement in which she proclaimed her innocence and praised her fiancé, Billy Evans.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” she wrote in part. “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Reacts to Trump Floating Pardon Plan

Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin claims Elizabeth Holmes only publicly co-signed Trump for a pardon.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin claims Elizabeth Holmes only publicly co-signed Trump for a pardon.

On a recent episode of The View, Griffin made it clear that she believes Holmes has an ulterior motive for publicly backing Trump as she discussed Trump floating the idea that he'd pardon members of his administration before the end of his term.

“No, do away with the presidential pardon. That’s my hot take,” she began. “To be clear, Biden pardoned his family and some associates. He did not pardon his entire White House.”

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Believes Elizabeth Holmes Wants a Pardon

Image of Ana Navarro believes presidential pardons are now 'for sale.'
Source: @ElizabethHolmes / X

Ana Navarro believes presidential pardons are now 'for sale.'

“By the way, I don’t know if you guys noticed Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame started tweeting some like pro-Trump things recently," the personality added. "So, I think she might be also looking for a pardon."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of James Talarico and Ainsley Earhardt

Fox News Host Left Baffled By James Talarico's Lead Over Ken Paxton in Senate Race — as Conservative Guest Begs 'Texans Have to Wake Up'

Picture of Kash Patel

Kash Patel Accused of 'Unlawful Termination' by Ex-FBI Agent in Bombshell New Lawsuit

Ana Navarro Claims Pardons Are About Money

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ana Navarro claimed the money people are allegedly paying for presidential pardons is 'outrageous.'
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro claimed the money people are allegedly paying for presidential pardons is 'outrageous.'

Griffin's co-host, Ana Navarro, interjected. According to her, it all comes down to money.

“I think something that started as a good thing has become for sale,” she explained. “It puts like a ‘for sale’ sign on the White House."

"I think the reason people have the reaction to Trump is because the number of pardons we are seeing, and the number of money that we are learning about, the amount of money we are learning about, are getting paid for these pardons, is simply outrageous," Navarro concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.