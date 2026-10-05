The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Jailed Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes 'Might Be Looking for a Pardon' After Sharing Pro-Trump Content on Social Media

Next year, she's set to be moved from a federal prison to a residential halfway house in Texas. Just a day after Holmes' request was approved, she went public with her support for Trump by retweeting one of his videos.

“We are winning," she captioned the post.

Shortly after that, she posted a lengthy statement in which she proclaimed her innocence and praised her fiancé, Billy Evans.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” she wrote in part. “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”