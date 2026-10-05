The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Jailed Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes 'Might Be Looking for a Pardon' After Sharing Pro-Trump Content on Social Media
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin has a theory about Elizabeth Holmes' pro-Donald Trump social media update, RadarOnline.com can report.
Holmes is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence on wire fraud charges for misleading investors about her blood-testing startup, Theranos.
Elizabeth Holmes' Pro-Trump Tweet
Next year, she's set to be moved from a federal prison to a residential halfway house in Texas. Just a day after Holmes' request was approved, she went public with her support for Trump by retweeting one of his videos.
“We are winning," she captioned the post.
Shortly after that, she posted a lengthy statement in which she proclaimed her innocence and praised her fiancé, Billy Evans.
“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” she wrote in part. “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reacts to Trump Floating Pardon Plan
On a recent episode of The View, Griffin made it clear that she believes Holmes has an ulterior motive for publicly backing Trump as she discussed Trump floating the idea that he'd pardon members of his administration before the end of his term.
“No, do away with the presidential pardon. That’s my hot take,” she began. “To be clear, Biden pardoned his family and some associates. He did not pardon his entire White House.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin Believes Elizabeth Holmes Wants a Pardon
“By the way, I don’t know if you guys noticed Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame started tweeting some like pro-Trump things recently," the personality added. "So, I think she might be also looking for a pardon."
Ana Navarro Claims Pardons Are About Money
Griffin's co-host, Ana Navarro, interjected. According to her, it all comes down to money.
“I think something that started as a good thing has become for sale,” she explained. “It puts like a ‘for sale’ sign on the White House."
"I think the reason people have the reaction to Trump is because the number of pardons we are seeing, and the number of money that we are learning about, the amount of money we are learning about, are getting paid for these pardons, is simply outrageous," Navarro concluded.