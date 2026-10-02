The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Thought Pete Hegseth's Offensive Anti-Trans Military Speech Was an 'SNL Parody': 'This Is Not Real Life'

Sara Haines kicked off the discussion by sharing a clip from the speech, in which Hegseth drops an anti-LGBTQ term.

"We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. No fatties, no tr---ies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors," he declared.

The speech was delivered amid an onslaught of mockery Hegseth is facing online. Due to his past anti-trans remarks, social media users have accused him of being "obsessed" with the trans community.

"At the Department of War, we do training, not tr---ies," he claimed at a Salute to the Troops event earlier this year.

Hegseth also used an anti-trans slur at an Iowa State Fair military fundraiser in August.