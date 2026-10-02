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The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Thought Pete Hegseth's Offensive Anti-Trans Military Speech Was an 'SNL Parody': 'This Is Not Real Life'

Split photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin was not a fan of Pete Hegseth's recent military speech.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Alyssa Farah Griffin did not approve of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's latest anti-trans military speech, admitting she thought it was an "SNL parody," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The View co-hosts shared their thoughts on air on the Friday, October 2, episode, declaring that they couldn't believe what they were hearing.

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Pete Hegseth Uses Anti-LGBTQ Term During Speech

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Image of Pete Hegseth recently used an anti-trans term in a speech.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth recently used an anti-trans term in a speech.

Sara Haines kicked off the discussion by sharing a clip from the speech, in which Hegseth drops an anti-LGBTQ term.

"We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. No fatties, no tr---ies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors," he declared.

The speech was delivered amid an onslaught of mockery Hegseth is facing online. Due to his past anti-trans remarks, social media users have accused him of being "obsessed" with the trans community.

"At the Department of War, we do training, not tr---ies," he claimed at a Salute to the Troops event earlier this year.

Hegseth also used an anti-trans slur at an Iowa State Fair military fundraiser in August.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Thought Pete Hegseth's Speech Was Parody

Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin could not believe Pete Hegseth's speech was real.
Source: MEGA

AGriffin could not believe Hegseth's speech was real.

Griffin, 37, felt strongly about his speech, even admitting that she believed it was a parody at first.

"I literally thought that last quote was a parody," she said. "I saw it circulating on social media. I was like, 'That's not real.'"

"This is SNL. This is not real life," Griffin continued. "[Hegseth] did serve our country, but it would have been like if I showed up at this table and was like, 'Barbara Walters, I’m going to tell you how it's done.'"

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends U.S. Military

Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin calls the United States military 'the greatest fighting force' in history.
Source: MEGA

Griffin called the United States military 'the greatest fighting force' in history.

Griffin went on, "He is taking on people that are four-star generals, the admirals who have decades of experience both in combat and in working with the civilian workforce, and he’s denigrating their service to our country, but he also talks about a military that I don't recognize. It’s not what I saw when I worked there."

"We're the greatest fighting force in the history of mankind," she concluded. "We’re not weak. We’re not incapable. And I don't know where he's hearing this from."

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Image of Sunny Hostin called Pete Hegseth's speech 'absurd.'
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin called Hegseth's speech 'absurd.'

Ana Navarro chimed in to share her take next, arguing that Hegseth's timing was inappropriate and sharing what she would have liked to hear him say during his speech instead.

"I would like him to tell us how much this Iran war is costing us because there's been no transparency on that," she stated. "I would like the Secretary of Defense to sound less like a teenage boy and more like a military leader who is trying to win or end a war.”

As for Sunny Hostin, she called the whole thing "obscene and absurd."

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