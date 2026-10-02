Luigi Mangione's Pennsylvania Arrest Revealed in Newly Unsealed Bodycam Footage — As Accused Murderer Awaits Trial
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:34 p.m. ET
Newly unsealed police bodycam footage captures the December 9, 2024, arrest of Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in Manhattan, RadarOnline can report.
The recordings from eight Altoona Police Department officers were released Friday, October 2, 2026, after a Manhattan judge granted a petition to unseal them.
Officers' Reactions to Luigi Mangione
Officers responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person who might be the suspect in the New York City CEO shooting. Mangione, 28, sat inside the restaurant wearing a ski hat, surgical face mask, and winter coat, roughly 300 miles from Manhattan.
Officers asked him to lower his mask and questioned him about his identity and whether he had recently traveled to New York. Mangione initially presented a fake New Jersey driver’s license bearing the name Mark Rosario, according to reports.
Prosecutors have said the same alias was used to check into a New York City hostel before Thompson’s killing.
"You're a little nervous right now. Why are you nervous?” one officer asked. Police then warned him, "You're under official police investigation right now. You give a false name to us again, you're gonna be arrested for false ID."
After Mangione disclosed his real name, officers asked why he had lied.
"I clearly shouldn't have,” Mangione responded. Outside the restaurant, one officer said, "That’s 100 percent him."
Another responded off camera, "I told you, man." Officers handcuffed Mangione, searched him, and transported him to the police station.
During the initial search of his backpack at the McDonald's, they discovered a gun magazine wrapped in underwear. An officer smiled widely after finding the ammunition. Another reacted, "It’s f--king him, dude. It's f--king him. 100 percent."
The Gun, Silencer, Journal and Officer's Checklist.
At the police station, officers conducted a more thorough search of Mangione and his belongings, recovering a 9 mm handgun later linked to Thompson’s killing, a silencer, another ammunition magazine, and a journal containing handwritten notes.
Prosecutors called the journal his "manifesto," pointing to writings they alleged showed Mangione’s intent to "wack" a health insurance executive.
As an officer reviewed the items recovered from the backpack, he told someone on the phone, "He has a checklist for today. Tomorrow he’s supposed to do an intel check-in and get a survival kit."
Parts of the newly unsealed footage were previously shown during a December 2025 suppression hearing, when Mangione’s attorneys challenged the legality of the searches and sought to exclude evidence recovered during his arrest.
Luigi Mangione's Confession
On August 14, 2026, Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges resulting in death, admitting that he fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.
The plea eliminated the federal trial, which had been scheduled for January.
Mangione told the federal judge, "I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan." He said his reason was his severe back pain and experience navigating the U.S. health care system.
Explaining how he planned the shooting, Mangione said he researched a health care conference, posed as an investor to learn its location, 3D-printed a handgun and traveled to New York intending to shoot Thompson.
"I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury," he told the judge. "I knew what I was doing was illegal."
The federal stalking charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced December 18. U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said prosecutors did not negotiate a plea deal and will seek the maximum sentence.
NYC Police Commissioner to Luigi Mangione's Fans: 'A Killer Is Not a Hero'
Mangione continues to face second-degree murder and other charges in New York state court.
His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the state case, arguing that his federal guilty plea triggers double jeopardy protections against being prosecuted twice for the same conduct.
State prosecutors have objected.
The state trial, which had been scheduled to begin in September 2026, has been postponed indefinitely while the judge considers the motion.
Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro previously ruled that certain items recovered during the Pennsylvania search, including a loaded magazine, cellphone, and wallet, could not be used at the state trial because of a warrantless search.
Other evidence, including the firearm and red notebook, was deemed admissible.
Mangione has attracted supporters who criticize the health care system, donate to his legal defense, and send him love letters.
After the federal hearing, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch addressed those supporters, saying, "And to those who idolize Luigi Mangione, I say this: Violence is not a cause. Murder is not a message. And a killer is certainly not a hero."