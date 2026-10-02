Luigi Mangione's Pennsylvania Arrest Revealed in Newly Unsealed Bodycam Footage — As Accused Murderer Awaits Trial

Officers responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person who might be the suspect in the New York City CEO shooting. Mangione, 28, sat inside the restaurant wearing a ski hat, surgical face mask, and winter coat, roughly 300 miles from Manhattan.

Officers asked him to lower his mask and questioned him about his identity and whether he had recently traveled to New York. Mangione initially presented a fake New Jersey driver’s license bearing the name Mark Rosario, according to reports.

Prosecutors have said the same alias was used to check into a New York City hostel before Thompson’s killing.

"You're a little nervous right now. Why are you nervous?” one officer asked. Police then warned him, "You're under official police investigation right now. You give a false name to us again, you're gonna be arrested for false ID."

After Mangione disclosed his real name, officers asked why he had lied.

"I clearly shouldn't have,” Mangione responded. Outside the restaurant, one officer said, "That’s 100 percent him."

Another responded off camera, "I told you, man." Officers handcuffed Mangione, searched him, and transported him to the police station.

During the initial search of his backpack at the McDonald's, they discovered a gun magazine wrapped in underwear. An officer smiled widely after finding the ammunition. Another reacted, "It’s f--king him, dude. It's f--king him. 100 percent."