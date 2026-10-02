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Home > Politics > Chris Christie

JD Vance Won't Be GOP Nominee in 2028 as He 'Reeks With the Stink' of Donald Trump, Chris Christie Claims

Photo of JD Vance, Chris Christie
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie says that JD Vance does not have a winning personality.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says JD Vance could face an uphill battle to become the GOP nominee in 2028, arguing the vice president is too closely associated with Donald Trump and lacks the same personal appeal, RadarOnline can report.

During a special C-SPAN broadcast of Unfiltered. Unscripted. A Conversation with Chris Christie on October 1, the former Republican governor discussed the potential 2028 presidential field during an in-person conversation with GW Media professor Frank Sesno at George Washington University.

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'JD Is Not Nearly as Charming as Trump'

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Photo of JD Vance, Chris Christie
Source: MEGA

Christie said there too much of an association between Vance and Trump for him to be president

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"He is going to reek with the stink of Donald Trump," Christie suggested. "And I think that the Republican Party will probably look at that and say, 'I don't want a Democrat to get elected, and if I nominate him, the overwhelming likelihood is he will.'"

Christie also questioned whether Vance has the same personal appeal as Trump.

"JD is not nearly as charming as Trump," Christie said. "You say what you want about Trump, but he has charm, and he has some charisma, when he decides to use it. I haven't seen that out of Vance yet."

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JD Vance Is Trump's Guy

Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Trump has said that Vance has to be the next nominee after him.

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Trump selected Vance as his 2024 running mate after the 42-year-old had previously been one of his outspoken critics. Vance ultimately became one of Trump’s closest political allies and now serves as vice president.

Trump has also signaled that he sees Vance as a potential successor.

In August, Trump reportedly told donors privately, "At the end of the day, we need to elect JD," while publicly keeping the 2028 Republican field open.

Vance's role as Trump’s potential successor has become increasingly visible.

At the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in September, Vance received chants of "48," a reference to the possibility that he could become the 48th president, while Trump publicly praised his performance.

Trump’s willingness to reward loyalty has also been visible in other Republican races.

In the Texas Senate primary, Trump backed Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, with reporting pointing to Paxton’s loyalty to Trump and alignment with his MAGA agenda as factors in Trump’s support.

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What Polls Are Saying?

Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Polls are saying Republicans voters favors Vance a little bit more than Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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Early polling shows Vance is already part of the conversation among Republican voters about the 2028 nomination, although the field remains unsettled and the election is still more than two years away.

A May 2026 Overton Insights poll of Republican respondents found 39 percent selected Vance when asked whom they would support in a hypothetical 2028 Republican presidential primary, compared with 32 percent for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a hypothetical Vance-Rubio matchup, Rubio received 42 percent and Vance 36 percent, while 22 percent were undecided.

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Who Would He Be Facing?

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Photo of JD Vance Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Vance faces Rubio in a hypothetical match for GOP nomination

Rubio is one of the other Republicans frequently mentioned as a potential 2028 contender.

Trump has repeatedly compared Vance and Rubio while discussing his eventual successor, according to reports.

Christie told Sesno that he does not expect Rubio to run in 2028, saying the secretary of state understands he is now branded as a "Trump Republican" and may wait for another opportunity to seek the presidency.

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