JD Vance Won't Be GOP Nominee in 2028 as He 'Reeks With the Stink' of Donald Trump, Chris Christie Claims

Trump selected Vance as his 2024 running mate after the 42-year-old had previously been one of his outspoken critics. Vance ultimately became one of Trump’s closest political allies and now serves as vice president.

Trump has also signaled that he sees Vance as a potential successor.

In August, Trump reportedly told donors privately, "At the end of the day, we need to elect JD," while publicly keeping the 2028 Republican field open.

Vance's role as Trump’s potential successor has become increasingly visible.

At the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in September, Vance received chants of "48," a reference to the possibility that he could become the 48th president, while Trump publicly praised his performance.

Trump’s willingness to reward loyalty has also been visible in other Republican races.

In the Texas Senate primary, Trump backed Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, with reporting pointing to Paxton’s loyalty to Trump and alignment with his MAGA agenda as factors in Trump’s support.