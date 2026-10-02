Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Late Partner Ken Urker Shared Tragic 3-Word Final Message With His Sister Before His Death at 34

As officials continue to look into the circumstances of his death, family and friends have been mourning his loss, and sharing their love.

That includes his sister, Autumn Urker, who went live on her TikTok to share her thoughts shortly after the news broke. She was very emotional as she talked with her followers about Ken, breaking down and sobbing uncontrollably throughout the video.

Autumn became especially emotional when she relayed Ken's last words to her: "I love you."

When one person in the comments section asked why she decided to go live and share her hurt, Autumn fired back: "Because I have no one! And because if people online are gonna talk about it, I'm gonna make sure that somebody's here talking about him good."