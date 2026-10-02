Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Late Partner Ken Urker Shared Tragic 3-Word Final Message With His Sister Before His Death at 34
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
The sister of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's late ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, has shared the sad last words her brother said to her before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Urker died of an apparent drug overdose at a Louisiana home on October 1 – his 34th birthday.
Ken Urker's Last Words to His Sister
As officials continue to look into the circumstances of his death, family and friends have been mourning his loss, and sharing their love.
That includes his sister, Autumn Urker, who went live on her TikTok to share her thoughts shortly after the news broke. She was very emotional as she talked with her followers about Ken, breaking down and sobbing uncontrollably throughout the video.
Autumn became especially emotional when she relayed Ken's last words to her: "I love you."
When one person in the comments section asked why she decided to go live and share her hurt, Autumn fired back: "Because I have no one! And because if people online are gonna talk about it, I'm gonna make sure that somebody's here talking about him good."
Followers Share an Outpouring of Love
Supporters in the comments made sure she knew they were thinking of her and Ken.
"I'm so sorry you lost ur brother," one person posted. "I truly can't imagine losing either of mine. I can't understand the pain ur going through, but I am sending you prayers, love, and healing."
Another user expressed, "I'm so sorry for your loss, and I pray you figure out what happened and somehow find peace over time."
While one mourned, "This is just incredibly sad. I had hoped for Ken to move on from Gypsy and find a way to raise his child."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's Love Story
Blanchard and Urker first met while she was in prison. They exchanged letters and eventually got engaged before temporarily calling off their relationship.
Soon after Blanchard left prison, she married Ryan Anderson. Their relationship was brief, eventually leading to a divorce. She returned to Urker, and on December 28, 2024, the two welcomed Aurora Raina to the family.
The child's arrival came just one year after Blanchard was released from prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
In a statement, Blanchard said, "Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."
"I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," she added.
The Investigation Into Ken Urker's death Is Ongoing
An investigation into his death is still ongoing, but Blanchard revealed her fear that Ken was abusing drugs as a result of mental struggles he recently faced. However, it is unclear if the overdose was "intentional."
"He was not in a good state of mind lately," she shared. "I'm in disbelief. I can’t think. I've screamed until my throat burns."
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," she continued. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."