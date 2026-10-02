Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker's 'Overdose' Death 'Under Investigation' — and Foul Play Has Not Been 'Ruled Out'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker, has been found dead – and police have not immediately ruled out foul play, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 34-year-old was discovered dead on his birthday, October 1, 2026. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office responded to his home at approximately 6:15 p.m. EST, where he was found dead upon arrival. Authorities admitted the investigation is still ongoing.
Police Haven't Rule Out Foul Play in Ken Urker's Death
Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office told TMZ investigators have not yet ruled out foul play as of 9:29 a.m. EST on October 2. However, they also didn't definitively say Urker's death was suspicious, merely that the investigation is still pending.
The coroner is set to perform an autopsy on October 2 at Jefferson Parish Forensic Center. While Urker died in Lafourche, the local coroner's office did not have a pathologist on hand, prompting authorities to take his body to Jefferson Parish for a thorough exam.
Additionally, the coroner indicated a plan to run a toxicology test.
Police did not identify any suspects or persons of interest at this time.
Gypsy Blanchard Confirms Ken Urker's Overdose
Blanchard was reportedly not present at the time of his death. She sent Urker, whom she previously described as her "soulmate," a Happy Birthday text earlier in the day, which did not receive a response.
His brother, Dylan, discovered Ken's body in the home. Police were called and responded promptly.
Blanchard confirmed an unknown substance was found near Urker, later confirming he died of an overdose. However, she admitted she was unsure if the overdose was "intentional or not."
"He was not in a good state of mind lately," she said.
Ken Urker Faced Extreme Emotional 'Weight'
Blanchard, who was previously incarcerated for killing her mother, reflected on the "weight" Urker felt in recent years. The high-profile nature of their relationship led to online criticism and harassment of him.
"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she said. "I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment."
Gypsy Blanchard Asks for Privacy for Their Daughter
Blanchard and Urker first met while she was in prison. They exchanged letters and eventually got engaged. However, they called off their relationship.
Soon after Blanchard left prison, she married Ryan Anderson. Their relationship was brief, eventually leading to a divorce. She returned to Urker, eventually starting a family together. However, their relationship label was never publicly defined to the public.
"Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us," Blanchard said. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."
She asked for privacy for her family during this time.