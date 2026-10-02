Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker's 'Overdose' Death 'Under Investigation' — and Foul Play Has Not Been 'Ruled Out'

Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office told TMZ investigators have not yet ruled out foul play as of 9:29 a.m. EST on October 2. However, they also didn't definitively say Urker's death was suspicious, merely that the investigation is still pending.

The coroner is set to perform an autopsy on October 2 at Jefferson Parish Forensic Center. While Urker died in Lafourche, the local coroner's office did not have a pathologist on hand, prompting authorities to take his body to Jefferson Parish for a thorough exam.

Additionally, the coroner indicated a plan to run a toxicology test.

Police did not identify any suspects or persons of interest at this time.