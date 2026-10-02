flydubai flight diverted to saudi arabia after mid air cockpit attack

Flydubai flight FZ1073 has made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following a sharp descent and the activation of emergency codes 7700 and 7500. The incident, involving an aircraft carrying 150 passengers, sparked a global alert. The flight, en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk for an emergency landing. Flydubai confirmed an altercation occurred inside the cockpit. A spokesperson for the airline stated: "The crew managed to control the situation, diverted the aircraft's route, and landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. All passengers and crew members are safe." In an official statement, the airline added: "At this preliminary stage, the underlying causes and motives behind this incident remain unknown and are subject to an official investigation. We urge everyone to refrain from premature speculation while the authorities gather the facts."

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Passenger Miriam Ohayon told the New York Times that she and others believed the plane was going to crash. Other passengers reported that individuals on board intervened to subdue the attacker and end the altercation. Footage circulated from inside the cabin showed bloodstains on the clothing of some passengers and an injured crew member. Following hours of panic and fear, the Indian broadcasting network Times Now highlighted the Indian nationality of the pilot in its coverage, describing him as a "hero". The report stated that despite sustaining stab wounds and a direct assault inside the cockpit, he managed to maintain control of the aircraft, thwarting an imminent disaster that threatened the lives of the 180 passengers on board. The Indian channel reported that the pilot's bravery and vigilance prevented the plane from crashing following a sudden and sharp drop in altitude of 17,400 feet in just two minutes. It noted that the attack sparked widespread chaos before the pilot successfully evaded the threat and navigated safely into Saudi airspace.

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Incident Details According to passenger testimonies, the co-pilot, who is alleged to have been planning a terrorist act, is an Omani national. Witnesses reported that he produced an axe from within the aircraft—strict security measures making it impossible to smuggle weapons through Dubai airport—amid reports that he was attempting to crash the plane. However, the Indian captain's intervention prevented this outcome. He confronted the attacker despite being struck with the axe, and was assisted by an off-duty South African co-pilot who was travelling as a passenger. Widespread reactions praised the decisive role played by the Indian pilot in protecting all passengers and ensuring a safe landing, allowing medical care to be coordinated immediately upon arrival. Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk announced that it had received a distress call from Flydubai flight FZ1073, requesting an emergency landing at 08:44 local time. In a statement, the airport detailed that a state of emergency was declared and preparations were made to assist the aircraft, which landed safely at 09:45. The statement revealed that both the captain and the co-pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for necessary medical care. It further noted that passengers were provided with required care in the terminal, while coordination took place with the airline to secure a replacement aircraft. The airport reaffirmed its commitment to the regulations and directives issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in accordance with international treaties and agreements concerning the safety of air navigation, passengers, and cabin crew.

Humanity Triumphs Video footage captured the relief of the Flydubai passengers the moment the aircraft landed in the Kingdom, following the altercation between the pilots on the Dubai to Tel Aviv flight. Another clip showed passengers clapping and singing inside the cabin, expressing their joy after arriving safely at Tabuk airport. Passengers gathered and danced to music, celebrating their survival following the alleged terrorist act. Reports also indicated that an Israeli dentist on board provided first aid to the injured Indian pilot. An Israeli passenger on flight FZ1073 recorded a video following the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, revealing harrowing details from inside the cabin. He noted the evacuation of an injured pilot and showed another pilot restrained after being subdued. In a spontaneous and emotional message to his two children, Uri and Lily, the passenger said: "You have a hero dad, and I am not alone," referring to the collaborative effort of passengers and crew to thwart the attempt to crash the aircraft. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening with passengers from the diverted Flydubai flight, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister told AFP. Video footage released by Mr Netanyahu's office showed the Prime Minister at Tel Aviv airport meeting a man named Yaniv, identifying him as one of the passengers who managed to breach the cockpit. According to Mr Netanyahu and eyewitnesses, passengers successfully subdued the co-pilot as he attempted to bring down the aircraft.