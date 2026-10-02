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Home > Celebrity > Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Partner Ken Urker Dead at 34 After Apparent Drug Overdose — As Former Inmate Is Left in 'Disbelief'

A photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner Ken Urker died.

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Oct. 2 2026, Updated 10:22 a.m. ET

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Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, has died after an apparent drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He passed away in his bed in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1. It had been his 34th birthday.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confirms Ken Urker's Cause of Death

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A phto of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was uncertain if the overdose was intentional or not.

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Local authorities arrived at a home in Raceland around 6:15 p.m. EST, and Urker, who Blanchard once described as her "soulmate," was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation into his death is still ongoing, but Blanchard suspected his substance abuse was a result of mental struggles he recently faced. However, it is unclear if the overdose was "intentional."

“He was not in a good state of mind lately," she shared. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," she continued. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."

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Blanchard Condemns Online 'Cruelty'

A photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

She claimed Urker felt a 'tremendous weight' due to online harassment.

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Blanchard also revealed that he'd been the victim of "cyberbullying across social media platforms" throughout their relationship.

"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she said in a recent interview.

His 35-year-old partner claimed he carried "the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment," which "had a profound impact on him."

Blanchard hoped that Urker's story could be a "reminder" to those online to move forward with kindness and remember "that there is a real person behind every screen."

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Urker Is Survived by His Daughter

A photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker
Source: MEGA

Their daughter arrived three years after Blanchard was released from prison.

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Urker and Blanchard had one daughter, Aurora, born on December 28, 2024. Their child's arrival came just one year after Blanchard was released from prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Blanchard emphasized, "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."

"I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," she added.

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Blanchard Expresses Deep Sorrow

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A photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

The couple first met while Blanchard was incarcerated.

Blanchard concluded, "There are no words that can express the depth of this loss. I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.”

The couple began their relationship while Blanchard was still incarcerated, and Urker proposed in October 2018. However, their relationship became rocky and they eventually called off the relationship.

When Blanchard left prison, she married Ryan Anderson, but later divorced him just four months after she was released. In early 2024, she reconnected with Urker without officially putting a public label on their relationship.

They welcomed their child later that year.

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