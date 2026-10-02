Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Partner Ken Urker Dead at 34 After Apparent Drug Overdose — As Former Inmate Is Left in 'Disbelief'

Local authorities arrived at a home in Raceland around 6:15 p.m. EST, and Urker, who Blanchard once described as her "soulmate," was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An investigation into his death is still ongoing, but Blanchard suspected his substance abuse was a result of mental struggles he recently faced. However, it is unclear if the overdose was "intentional."

“He was not in a good state of mind lately," she shared. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," she continued. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."