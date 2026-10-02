Christa Pike's Victim's Mom 'Did Not Take Her Eyes Off' of Convicted Killer at Botched Execution

Witnesses to the failed procedure described seeing Pike “snoring” after she was given the drugs. At one point, she said she felt a burning sensation and that her vein was about to burst, and asked the doctor if that was normal.

She was later taken to the hospital.

Following the execution attempt, Pike’s attorneys filed an emergency stay, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee halted all executions in the state until 2027.

“Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State’s most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective,” Lee wrote in a statement to the Associated Press.

The governor has ordered an investigation into the failed execution, so it can be determined what went wrong.