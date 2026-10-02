Chad Lowe's Tragic Daughter Fiona, 13, Died by Suicide as Family Speak Out on Shock Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal tragic Fiona died at a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just weeks before her 14th birthday.

Chad and wife Kim Painter, here with kids Nixie, Fiona, and Mabel, paid tribute their late daughter.

Her grief-stricken parents Chad, 58, and mom Kim Painter, 52, issued a statement on September 29 paying tribute to "the light of our lives."

The statement read: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.

"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents

"In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The family ended the statement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.