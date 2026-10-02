Chad Lowe's Tragic Daughter Fiona, 13, Died by Suicide as Family Speak Out on Shock Death
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 8:42 a.m. ET
Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter died by suicide, a medical examiner report has confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal tragic Fiona died at a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just weeks before her 14th birthday.
'The Light Of Our Lives'
Her grief-stricken parents Chad, 58, and mom Kim Painter, 52, issued a statement on September 29 paying tribute to "the light of our lives."
The statement read: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.
"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.
"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents
"In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
The family ended the statement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
'Fiona Was Sweet, Quiet And Kind'
Fiona is the middle child of Chad and Kim. They also share Mable, 17, and Nixie, 10.
Following Fiona’s death, a source told People that her school and community were coming together to honour her memory.
"The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community,” the source said.
"The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions.
"Fiona was sweet, quiet and kind. Dance was her biggest passion, she had a very artistic soul.
"She was always kind to other students. Many of her friends are out today grieving."
School Offered Counselling To Classmates
It was reported that parents at the school Fiona attended were sent an email from the principal informing them a student had died. The email did not name the student.
"It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students," the email, obtained by PageSix, said.
"Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.
"Counsellors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time."
Chad is the brother of '80s screen star Rob Lowe.
And The West Wing actor, 62 has reportedly "dropped everything" and hurried to Chad's side upon hearing the news.
A source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack: "Chad is his little brother, and the second he heard, Hollywood stopped mattering.
"There was nowhere else Rob was going to be except by Chad's side."
Another insider said: "Rob knows there are no words that can fix this.
"He can't take away Chad's grief. What he can do is be present, protect his brother and make absolutely certain he never has to face this alone.
"Right now, he's simply a big brother helping hold his family together."