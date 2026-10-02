EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Buys Watch Linked to Kennedy Family Tragedy

The reality star and writer, 63, obtained the watch – which originally belonged to Jackie Kennedy, whose husband, President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot in 1963 – from her late hubby, who died of cancer in 1999.

Carole shockingly revealed she believed the watch was "hexed" in a recent interview on the Financial Tea podcast.

"There was something about that watch that linked all of us. Jackie Kennedy in the '60s, me in the '90s, then my best friend in the 2010s," Radziwill explained.

"The curse was three women were in possession of the watch and all three were widowed in their 30s."

The What Remains author put the accessory up for auction with Christie's with the "hope and intention" that Cartier would buy it back.