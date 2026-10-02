EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Buys Watch Linked to Kennedy Family Tragedy
Oct. 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian bought a cursed watch that once tormented the tragedy-plagued Kennedy clan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill, who is the widow of Kennedy cousin Anthony Radziwill, claims she ditched the jinxed timepiece because of its tragic history.
Carole Believes Jackie Kennedy's Watch Is 'Hexed'
The reality star and writer, 63, obtained the watch – which originally belonged to Jackie Kennedy, whose husband, President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot in 1963 – from her late hubby, who died of cancer in 1999.
Carole shockingly revealed she believed the watch was "hexed" in a recent interview on the Financial Tea podcast.
"There was something about that watch that linked all of us. Jackie Kennedy in the '60s, me in the '90s, then my best friend in the 2010s," Radziwill explained.
"The curse was three women were in possession of the watch and all three were widowed in their 30s."
The What Remains author put the accessory up for auction with Christie's with the "hope and intention" that Cartier would buy it back.
Kim Kardashian Was 'Spooked' by Watch's 'Tragic' History
"I had this idea, which I think I got from an Indiana Jones movie, like, when you return something that's cursed to its place of origin it breaks the curse," she explained.
As she hoped, Cartier put in a significant bid, but at the last minute, conspicuous consumer Kardashian ponied up a whopping $379,500 and won the watch, saying in an interview: "It gave me some power: Let's get in there and get this done."
Though the two TV divas have never crossed paths, they share friends, and word got back to the Skims mogul about the watch's tragic history, spooking her and leading her to return it to Christie's.
Radziwill said she called the fabled auction house to urge them to sell the cursed timepiece back to Cartier and break the curse.
"I'm a very logical, rational person, but it was just like, I do also believe in the universe, and coincidence is not always coincidence," Radziwill said.