'Unresponsive' Hayden Panettiere Received Welfare Check 1 Week Before Shock Death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 10pm on August 9 local time from someone requesting a welfare check on a woman at the residence.

The caller was "concerned" that the white female — who was not identified in the redacted report — was "not answering the phone."

The person in question was Panettiere, whom, according to the caller, "had become unresponsive to many people in her circle and there was concern."

When police arrived, they were reportedly told that the woman "was sick all day and did not feel good," according to the redacted report.