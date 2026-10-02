'Unresponsive' Hayden Panettiere Received Welfare Check 1 Week Before Shock Death
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere received a welfare check one week before her sudden death, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Heroes star, who passed away on August 16 aged 36, was reportedly visited by police at her West Hollywood home amid growing concerns for her wellbeing.
Panettiere Was Not Answering Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 10pm on August 9 local time from someone requesting a welfare check on a woman at the residence.
The caller was "concerned" that the white female — who was not identified in the redacted report — was "not answering the phone."
The person in question was Panettiere, whom, according to the caller, "had become unresponsive to many people in her circle and there was concern."
When police arrived, they were reportedly told that the woman "was sick all day and did not feel good," according to the redacted report.
'Brian Had Taken Her Phone'
Us Weekly claims Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, answered the door.
Additionally, the insider claimed that "after being hospitalised a week before her passing," the Heroes star "informed a friend who came to see her that Brian had taken her phone."
The 911 service report also revealed that police responded to Panettiere's L.A. home two times in 2025.
The first incident was on August 4, 2025, when officers were reportedly alerted that a white male wearing a green polo, sweats and no shoes was on the third floor of the apartment complex trying to enter a unit.
However, the unidentified male "left the location" by the time police arrived at the scene, only to be seen going in and out of the apartment complex hours later.
Panettiere Died In North Carolina AirBnB
Officers were also called to Panettiere’s apartment on September 8, 2025 regarding an "ongoing issue" with an unidentified white male who was in the building’s garage and "refused to leave."
Less than two hours later, authorities made contact with a white male and white female and reported that the male “grabbed some belongings then left”.
Panettiere died as result of the toxic effects of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, at a South Carolina Airbnb.
Hickerson — who has previously confessed to being abusive toward Panettiere, and has been arrested multiple times — was on the scene when she died.
The Nashville star was brutally honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the years before her tragic death.
The star openly discussed her addictions and the overwhelming postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, in 2014.
"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People in 2022. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."
“With the opiates and alcohol, I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment," she said. "Then I'd feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction."