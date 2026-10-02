EXCLUSIVE: Joanne Woodward's Daughters Boast About Their Family Rock

Despite her regrets, Woodward has led a long, full life, and her three daughters, Nell, 67, Melissa, 65, and Clea, 61, remain devoted to their 96-year-old mom, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Raised primarily in Westport, Conn., by their loving parents, "they always held hands, always," Clea recalled a few years ago – the girls are among the few who saw Joanne's struggles firsthand.

"My mom had to work through a lot of stuff," Clea shared. That included Newman's alcoholism and her own search for fulfillment.

Still, Clea said, "my mother was always the rock."

Raised in Georgia, Joanne "came out of the womb knowing what she wanted to do," shared Melissa.

By age 23, Woodward was on Broadway as an understudy in Picnic, which starred Paul Newman.

Their physical attraction was instant, but Newman also developed a deep respect for Woodward's work.

"She represented everything he wanted to attain as an actor," Melissa said.