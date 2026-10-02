EXCLUSIVE: Joanne Woodward's Daughters Boast About Their Family Rock
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Even with Oscar-winning success and a famed marriage to Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward faced the same struggle as all working mothers: balancing home life and career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But at 35, Woodward made a decision.
As she later said, after having her third daughter, Clea, "I realized that moment was more important. That's when I really stopped acting. I thought this is my last child, and everything was so special that I didn't want to miss any of it. I wish I'd been sensible enough to recognize that about each of them."
Woodward's Daughters Recall Her Struggles and Devotion to Family
Despite her regrets, Woodward has led a long, full life, and her three daughters, Nell, 67, Melissa, 65, and Clea, 61, remain devoted to their 96-year-old mom, who has Alzheimer's disease.
Raised primarily in Westport, Conn., by their loving parents, "they always held hands, always," Clea recalled a few years ago – the girls are among the few who saw Joanne's struggles firsthand.
"My mom had to work through a lot of stuff," Clea shared. That included Newman's alcoholism and her own search for fulfillment.
Still, Clea said, "my mother was always the rock."
Raised in Georgia, Joanne "came out of the womb knowing what she wanted to do," shared Melissa.
By age 23, Woodward was on Broadway as an understudy in Picnic, which starred Paul Newman.
Their physical attraction was instant, but Newman also developed a deep respect for Woodward's work.
"She represented everything he wanted to attain as an actor," Melissa said.
Juggling Act
In fact, Woodward's "star rose before his did," said Melissa, noting that her mom "really was a bohemian," and her free-spirited ways let her tap into her deeper feelings. Audiences noticed.
In 1958, she won the Best Actress Oscar for the mystery drama The Three Faces of Eve.
Still, Woodward grappled with her dueling priorities. "She was the mom making French toast when she was home, but it was complicated," explained Melissa.
"It was frustrating for her." Adding to her stress was Newman's drinking. Though he was "super high-functioning," said Melissa, "there was a vibe of tension in the house."
Woodward Drew a Line With Newman
Clea added that her mother always stood firm: "There were times in their relationship when she said, 'I'm drawing a line: You either get your act together or I'm out.' Dad respected her because she wasn't bluffing."
With therapy and commitment, they worked through their problems.
"Their desire to fight for the relationship was always there," said Clea, "even in the worst times." For Woodward, it was also a time of personal growth.
Woodward Found Herself Again Through Acting
"I used to be neurotic," she once said. "I didn't like myself very much. But somewhere in my mid-40s, my neuroses stopped seeming so important. I developed a sense of humor."
Woodward returned to acting, frequently in productions with Newman.
Together they made Rachel, Rachel and Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, among others.
As Melissa pointed out, "He wanted to make sure the world knew" how amazing Woodward was.