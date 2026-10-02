EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Fights Brother Harry's Plans for Princess Diana Film'

"This brings back memories for William of his brother's memoir, Spare," an insider told RadarOnline.com, referring to Harry's bridge-burning 2023 autobiography. "William fears the movie will reveal even more secrets about the royal family" – although a palace source denied the story.

The ever-widening royal rift leaves cancer-stricken King Charles caught between his two warring sons – with William willing to do anything to protect the monarchy.

Insiders say William is livid that 77-year-old Charles welcomed Harry and his family back to the U.K. in August.

"When his father dies, William plans to banish Harry forever," the insider said. "Harry will become persona non grata in the U.K."

Many believe Harry drove the final nail into his coffin shortly after news spread about his movie project – starring his former Suits star wife, no less.

"To William, it's crossing a line that can't be uncrossed," another insider said.

What's more, insiders predict the future king will become further enraged if the Sussexes bring their movie project to their business partners at Netflix – given the controversial way the streamer's hit series The Crown portrayed Britain's royal family.