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Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of Atlanta
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EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak Family Faces Fresh Legal and Financial Turmoil

Kim Zolciak's family has been facing renewed turmoil involving both legal troubles and financial difficulties.
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak's family has been facing renewed turmoil involving both legal troubles and financial difficulties.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Real Housewives of Atlanta Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, are facing a tsunami of financial catastrophes on top of the serious assault accusations that have been levied against their 15-year-old son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

KJ was arrested on Aug. 17 and subsequently indicted on seven felony charges stemming from accusations by a 15-year-old female classmate.

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Prosecutors Reveal Disturbing New Allegations Against KJ

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Kim Zolciak said her son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. faces seven felony charges and denies wrongdoing.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Zolciak said her son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. faces seven felony charges and denies wrongdoing.

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The teenager claims KJ attempted "multiple times to have intercourse with her by trying to pull down her pants" at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Ga., on April 23, despite her saying no, according to court docs.

She also said KJ forced her mouth on his p---- and digitally penetrated her v-----.

In a bombshell new development, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claimed during a Sept. 11 bond hearing that investigators had discovered videos on KJ's cellphone depicting him having s-- multiple times with a family member under the age of 12.

Judge Melynee Leftridge still released KJ on a $200,000 bond, though with strict conditions, including that he live in Zolciak's home – she and Kroy have been staying at separate rental properties since being evicted from their marital home in April 2025.

KJ is also banned from contacting the alleged victim, using a cellphone, or going on social media and is subject to electronic monitoring.

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KJ Denies Allegations as Mom Faces $150K Debt Lawsuits

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Zolciak faces two lawsuits over alleged unpaid debts totaling $150,000.
Source: MEGA

Zolciak faces two lawsuits over alleged unpaid debts totaling $150,000.

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The teen "categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged," according to his mother, who meanwhile has been hit with two lawsuits for alleged unpaid debts totaling $150,000.

Headway Capital claims she defaulted on almost $75,000 in payments related to a revolving line of credit for her now-defunct business, 8 Busy B's LLC. She also owes $55,650 in interest.

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Kim and Kroy's Mounting Financial Troubles Continue

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A Georgia judge ordered Kroy Biermann to pay more than $64,000 over a gambling debt.
Source: WP#MVD / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

A Georgia judge ordered Kroy Biermann to pay more than $64,000 over a gambling debt.

The reality star, 48, was also sued by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, which alleges it's on the hook for almost $17,000 relating to an unpaid credit card bill of Zolciak's.

Long overdue debts are also catching up with Kroy, 41. On Aug. 28, a Georgia judge ordered the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker to pay Sky Warrior, the operator of the Baha Mar Casino, more than $64,000 related to a gambling debt he incurred in the Bahamas in 2021.

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