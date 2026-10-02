EXCLUSIVE: Kim Zolciak Family Faces Fresh Legal and Financial Turmoil

The teenager claims KJ attempted "multiple times to have intercourse with her by trying to pull down her pants" at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Ga., on April 23, despite her saying no, according to court docs.

She also said KJ forced her mouth on his p---- and digitally penetrated her v-----.

In a bombshell new development, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claimed during a Sept. 11 bond hearing that investigators had discovered videos on KJ's cellphone depicting him having s-- multiple times with a family member under the age of 12.

Judge Melynee Leftridge still released KJ on a $200,000 bond, though with strict conditions, including that he live in Zolciak's home – she and Kroy have been staying at separate rental properties since being evicted from their marital home in April 2025.

KJ is also banned from contacting the alleged victim, using a cellphone, or going on social media and is subject to electronic monitoring.