EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Death Toll' Claims Grow After New Email Discovery

Cafaro, 58, was found unconscious by firefighters in the upstairs bathroom of her $2 million home outside Youngstown, suffering from smoke inhalation and visible burns to her face and upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Incredibly, fire marshals ended their investigation into her death, telling the local Tribune Chronicle, "This case is now closed, and the cause was ruled undetermined," even though police recovered a lighter and a butane cylinder nearby, and Cafaro didn't smoke.

Her son William Cafaro-Ferraro, 38, told investigators his mom had limited use of her hand from a car accident and would have struggled to use the lighter that may have started the deadly blaze, the Chronicle reports. William did not respond to repeated phone calls from RadarOnline.com.

The Cafaro clan made headlines again this year when Flora's brother J.J. Cafaro came under scrutiny for his company's $1.7million no-bid contract to install a water-treatment system at Washington, D.C.'s troubled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.