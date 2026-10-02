EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Death Toll' Claims Grow After New Email Discovery
Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Years after notorious creep Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his jail cell, the bizarre 2016 death of an Ohio businesswoman is being linked to the disgraced financier – seemingly bringing the macabre death toll of his associates to 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman was philanthropist Flora Cafaro, whose connection to Epstein was uncovered by online investigators who recently unearthed a 2011 email exchange showing the s-- trafficker dispatched his longtime fix-it attorney to monitor a corruption case involving her prominent family.
Mystery Surrounds Heiress' Death in $2Million Home
Cafaro, 58, was found unconscious by firefighters in the upstairs bathroom of her $2 million home outside Youngstown, suffering from smoke inhalation and visible burns to her face and upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.
Incredibly, fire marshals ended their investigation into her death, telling the local Tribune Chronicle, "This case is now closed, and the cause was ruled undetermined," even though police recovered a lighter and a butane cylinder nearby, and Cafaro didn't smoke.
Her son William Cafaro-Ferraro, 38, told investigators his mom had limited use of her hand from a car accident and would have struggled to use the lighter that may have started the deadly blaze, the Chronicle reports. William did not respond to repeated phone calls from RadarOnline.com.
The Cafaro clan made headlines again this year when Flora's brother J.J. Cafaro came under scrutiny for his company's $1.7million no-bid contract to install a water-treatment system at Washington, D.C.'s troubled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Heiress' Family Was Rocked by Corruption Scandal
The politically active Flora became embroiled in a legal scandal in 2010 when she provided an $18,000 no-interest cash loan to a former county judge who was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for mail fraud.
Flora escaped charges, but that same year members of her wealthy shopping mall developer family were named in a sprawling 73-count corruption indictment that included allegations of money laundering, bribery and other crimes. Those charges were eventually dropped.
Online snoops spotted the Cafaro name in the U.S. Department of Justice's 3.5 million-page dump of Epstein files – specifically in a 2011 email exchange between the creep, who died in 2019 at age 66, and his longtime lawyer, Martin G. Weinberg.
Epstein Emails Reference Cafaro Case Dismissal
Under the subject "ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE," Weinberg tells Epstein: "Will know tomorrow whether the case in Ohio will end before Wednesday. Very possibly will end with a win Monday."
Epstein immediately replies, "Great." The next day, Weinberg delivers the news: "Case dismissed. State v Cafaro."
Other prominent figures in the Epstein body count include French modeling scout Daniel Siad, 69, who was under investigation for alleged rape and human trafficking when he died at his home in France in July, and modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who was found hanged in his Paris prison cell at 75 in 2022 while awaiting trial on rape charges.
More recently, Marcy Kaptur, a spunky 80-year-old Ohio congresswoman who fought for the release of the government's secret Epstein files, was nearly killed in a horrific hit-and-run – sparking speculation that the crash was no accident.
Congresswoman's Hit-and-Run Sparks Online Speculation
The longest-serving congresswoman in American history was riding in the passenger seat of a black 2022 Ford Bronco on Aug. 2 when a silver 2019 Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction seemingly lost control and slammed head-on into the SUV.
The Nissan driver allegedly bolted from the wreckage and jumped into a waiting vehicle that immediately fled the scene, a witness told a local TV station.
Online speculation quickly erupted that Kaptur had been targeted.
Meanwhile, a group of 30 survivors said they are being flooded with death threats as they push for the release of more Epstein documents.
"There were a lot of people entrapped and entangled through Epstein's web," private investigator Ed Opperman told RadarOnline.com.
"And many of those people are gone now – dead."