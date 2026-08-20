EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Files Advocate Marcy Kaptur Injured in Terrifying Hit-and-Run
Aug. 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
An Ohio congresswoman who fought for the release of the government's top-secret Jeffrey Epstein files was nearly killed in a horrific hit-and-run – sparking speculation that the crash was no accident as the Epstein body count grows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marcy Kaptur, 80, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the Aug. 2 smash-up while en route to her Sunday church service in Toledo.
Crash Sparks Online Targeting Speculation
The longest-serving congresswoman in American history was riding in the passenger seat of a black 2022 Ford Bronco when a silver 2019 Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction seemingly lost control and slammed head-on into the SUV. The violent impact sent the Nissan's engine block hurtling across the four-lane road.
The Nissan driver allegedly bolted from the wreckage and jumped into a waiting vehicle that immediately fled the scene, a witness told a local TV station.
Online speculation quickly emerged that Kaptur was targeted. In late 2025, she famously went before Congress and declared, "Release the Epstein files! Who are they protecting? The Washington elite? The billionaires? The politicians? Those who think they are above the law?"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, roughly 23 people associated with or linked to the disgraced financier – who at age 66 was found hanging inside his New York City jail cell in 2019 from an apparent suicide while awaiting child s-- trafficking charges – have died under murky circumstances.
More Epstein-Linked Deaths Raise Questions
Just last month, Daniel Siad, the 68-year-old Frenchman who was exposed as Epstein's No. 2 s---slave and modeling recruiter in Europe, was found dead inside his Colombes, France, home.
His death came after the U.S. Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of FBI documents that mentioned his name more than 1,000 times. At press time, French authorities had not determined Siad's cause of death.
Other prominent figures in Epstein's body count include Siad's fellow modeling recruiter, French agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was found hanged in an apparent suicide in his Paris jail cell at age 75 in 2022.
Epstein Survivors Report Death Threats
Meanwhile, a group of 30 s-- -trafficking survivors charge they are being flooded with death threats as they push for the release of more Epstein documents.
"There were a lot of people entrapped and entangled through Epstein's web," private investigator Ed Opperman told RadarOnline.com. "And many of those people are gone now – dead."