The longest-serving congresswoman in American history was riding in the passenger seat of a black 2022 Ford Bronco when a silver 2019 Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction seemingly lost control and slammed head-on into the SUV. The violent impact sent the Nissan's engine block hurtling across the four-lane road.

The Nissan driver allegedly bolted from the wreckage and jumped into a waiting vehicle that immediately fled the scene, a witness told a local TV station.

Online speculation quickly emerged that Kaptur was targeted. In late 2025, she famously went before Congress and declared, "Release the Epstein files! Who are they protecting? The Washington elite? The billionaires? The politicians? Those who think they are above the law?"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, roughly 23 people associated with or linked to the disgraced financier – who at age 66 was found hanging inside his New York City jail cell in 2019 from an apparent suicide while awaiting child s-- trafficking charges – have died under murky circumstances.