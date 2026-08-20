EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Feud Claims Erupt After Podcast Split
Aug. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Real-life Beverly Hills, 90210 besties Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are reportedly in the midst of a shocking blood feud, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Spelling, 53, suddenly quit the once-inseparable partners' much-loved 9021OMG podcast recently, saying she wanted to focus on other projects, but insiders say the source of the split was far more personal than that.
Garth ‘Tired’ of Spelling Drama
"Tori and her team are essentially accusing her former pal of being an epic flake, who turned her back on her during all her tough times – and people around Garth are saying she's just tired of all the drama," an insider said.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spelling and her five kids have weathered being left only a fraction of her late father Aaron Spelling's $600million fortune, a brutal divorce from Dean McDermott, massive debts to the IRS and American Express, and even being reduced to living in an RV for a time.
"Jennie still loves Tori, but she can't deal with the constant drama and isn't going to sit around begging or apologizing when she feels like she's done nothing wrong," another source shared.
Garth ‘Sad’ Over Spelling Exit
Other sources said there is no real trouble between the two, and Tori's comments about moving on "to other opportunities" are valid.
But Garth, 54, sounded disappointed with her longtime friend's sudden decision to leave the zip code without her.
"I'm sad she's not finishing this out with us," Garth lamented to her 9021OMG listeners. "We started this together, and I'm sad about that, if I'm honest – which I always am."
Garth Frustrated by Spelling’s Accusations
However, she insisted she was "really happy" and "really excited" for Spelling to "choose herself."
Still, sources said Garth is exasperated with her former TV classmate's alleged accusations and decision to leave her in the lurch with the popular podcast.
"She insists she has been there for Tori and that this type of high school bitchiness is the precise reason why she's moving on," the source shared. "It's incredibly frustrating for her."