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Home > Top Stories Right > Rob Lowe

Chad Lowe Left 'Heartbroken' Following the Death of Daughter Fiona, 13, As Family Share Statement Promoting Suicide Hotline

picture of Chad Lowe and daughter Fiona
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and his family have shared their heartbreak over the devastating loss of 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:51 a.m. ET

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Sitcom star Chad Lowe has been left "heartbroken" following the death of his 13-year-old daughter.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Life Goes On actor, the younger brother of Rob Lowe, shared a family statement confirming Fiona's passing on Tuesday, while directing anyone struggling with mental health to reach out to the suicide prevention helpline.

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'Her Passing Is Devastating For Our Entire Family'

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picture of Chad Lowe and his family
Source: MEGA

Lowe shared Fiona, left, with wife Kim Painter, who is also mother to Nixie and Mabel.

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The statement read: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.

"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.

"Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The statement concluded: "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."

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Cops Called To House At 12.10am

picture of Chad Lowe and his family
Source: MEGA

Details of Fiona's death are starting to emerge.

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Lowe — who was previously married to actress Hilary Swank, 52 — shared Fiona with his producer wife, Kim Painter, 52, with whom he also has two other daughters: Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

According to TMZ, Fiona died at home on Tuesday, and authorities were called to the house at 12:10am.

Parents at Fiona's school reportedly got an email from the principal on Tuesday, letting them know that a student had died, as per Page Six.

The email did not specify the name of the student.

The message contained condolences for the student's family and advised that "counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time."

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Lowe Documented His Love Of Daughters

picture of chad lowe, Kim Painter and mabel lowe
Source: MEGA

Lowe, here with wife Kim and eldest daughter Mabel, regularly posted snaps of his daughters on social media.

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The 58-year-old actor's Instagram account is littered with heartwarming photos of his three daughters.

Lowe last paid tribute to Fiona in November 2025 to mark her birthday, sharing a photo of her beaming in cowboy boots.

The Emmy winner wrote: "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"

The actor also shared a photo of all three of his daughters in February 2025, showing them visiting the ruins of their childhood home in Los Angeles, following the devastating Palisades fire.

"Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what's left of their home," he wrote in the caption.

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picture of chat lowe
Source: MEGA

Lowe said 'having daughters is such an incredible privilege.'

"The way they've handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege."

Lowe reflected on being a "girl dad'" on the Still Here Hollywood podcast in August 2024.

He said: "Having daughters is such an incredible privilege.

"It takes what I've known intellectually about women and all of equality and the glass ceiling that's there, and how it's a misogynistic world in a lot of ways... And it's put it in my heart, because I have three daughters. And so I look at the world, really, from their perspective."

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