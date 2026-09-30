Chad Lowe Left 'Heartbroken' Following the Death of Daughter Fiona, 13, As Family Share Statement Promoting Suicide Hotline

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Life Goes On actor, the younger brother of Rob Lowe , shared a family statement confirming Fiona's passing on Tuesday, while directing anyone struggling with mental health to reach out to the suicide prevention helpline.

Sitcom star Chad Lowe has been left "heartbroken" following the death of his 13-year-old daughter.

Lowe shared Fiona, left, with wife Kim Painter, who is also mother to Nixie and Mabel.

The statement read: "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.

"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.

"Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

The statement concluded: "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."