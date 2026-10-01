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Home > News > Breaking News

Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Injected With Seven Needles During Botched Execution — Including One That Bent as It Was Pulled Out

Christa Pike is in critical condition after a botched execution attempt.
Source: TDOC; UNSPLASH

Christa Pike is in critical condition after a botched execution attempt.

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Oct. 1 2026, Updated 2:59 p.m. ET

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Christa Pike is currently in critical condition and receiving "life-saving care" in a Nashville hospital after two lethal injections of a drug failed to kill her, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped the execution procedures and has now banned any capital punishment until a thorough review can be conducted into what went wrong.

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Christa Pike Suffered Immense Pain During Her Failed Execution

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Pike feared doctors would have trouble administering a lethal injection.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Pike feared doctors would have trouble administering a lethal injection.

At a Thursday, October 1, briefing, Pike's lawyers went into detail about her harrowing ordeal, revealing that doctors searched for a proper IV line for more than an hour to administer lethal doses of the drug pentobarbital.

Her attorneys shared that they noticed at least "seven needles" being inserted into her left arm, as doctors worked to find a suitable vein. One of the needles reportedly "bent" as it was pulled out of Pike's arm.

The 50-year-old also allegedly had visible blistering around the site of injection, according to her attorney.

At one point, she raised her head and described a "burning spot in her arm that felt like it was going to burst," according to witnesses. She asked whether that was normal and whether her arm was supposed to feel that way.

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Christa Pike Was 'Ready' to Die

Witnesses reported hearing her breath and snore on the medical gurney.
Source: UNSPLASH

Witnesses reported hearing her breath and snore on the medical gurney.

Throughout the process, Pike was said to be trying to help place the injection needles, despite the failed attempts lasting more than an hour.

At some point, however, witnesses said Pike could be heard loudly snoring on a gurney. Officials ended the unsuccessful procedure and transported her to a nearby hospital.

"Ms. Pike was not just cooperative but was trying to help instruct the people placing the IV lines where they could find [veins]," Attorney Randy Spivey of the Tennessee Office of the Post Conviction Defender said. "She over and over again said 'please try up on my shoulder'...'higher, please try here'…I think it will be ok.'"

Spivey said Pike "thanked" the attendees when they thought they had established a proper line.

"Ms. Pike was kind, she was cooperative, and she was at peace the whole time," Spivey continued. "She did not want a stay; she was at peace, and she was ready [to die]."

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'There is No Precedent'

This was the second botched execution in the state this year.
Source: TN.GOV

This was the second botched execution in the state this year.

Pike's case marks the second botched execution in Tennessee this year, and death penalty opponents say this failure was an all-time low.

"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said. "There is no precedent."

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A Fox News legal analyst says Christa Pike should face a firing squad.

Fox News Legal Analyst Calls for Christa Pike to Face Firing Squad After Death Row Inmate Survived Two Lethal Injections

Christa Pike was 'Failed' By Tennessee

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Pike's lawyers want to commune her sentence.
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Pike's lawyers want to commune her sentence.

Pike's lawyers had argued to commute her death sentence, fearing exactly this outcome. During their appeal process, Pike's attorneys warned that a rare blood disorder she suffers from could complicate IV placement and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.

Late Wednesday night, the attorneys released a statement blasting the flawed operation.

"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," the statement read. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy."

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