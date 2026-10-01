Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Injected With Seven Needles During Botched Execution — Including One That Bent as It Was Pulled Out

At a Thursday, October 1, briefing, Pike's lawyers went into detail about her harrowing ordeal, revealing that doctors searched for a proper IV line for more than an hour to administer lethal doses of the drug pentobarbital.

Her attorneys shared that they noticed at least "seven needles" being inserted into her left arm, as doctors worked to find a suitable vein. One of the needles reportedly "bent" as it was pulled out of Pike's arm.

The 50-year-old also allegedly had visible blistering around the site of injection, according to her attorney.

At one point, she raised her head and described a "burning spot in her arm that felt like it was going to burst," according to witnesses. She asked whether that was normal and whether her arm was supposed to feel that way.